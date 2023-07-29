Dublin and Kerry will deliver a classy All-Ireland Final, says Darragh Canavan

Dublin will be looking to the likes of Cormac Costello for inspiration in the All-Ireland Final

When Darragh Canavan found himself chalking up impressive scores as Tyrone charted a steady course into the recent All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Quarter-Finals, he had every reason for thinking that the Red Hands were on course to replicate their feat of 2021 when they took delivery of the Sam Maguire Cup.

But it proved not to be. A finely-tuned Kerry side ambushed Canavan’s team in what proved to be a rather one-sided last-eight tie, which finished 2-18 to 0-12 to the Kingdom, and thus brought what many felt was a premature end to their All-Ireland title ambitions.

If Canavan, like the rest of the Tyrone players, was forced to lick his wounds then a measure of comfort was provided when he was named the PWC Player of the Month for June.

It was his scoring exploits against Armagh and Donegal in particular that served to thrust Canavan ahead of his peers yet there has been no recriminations, no heartbreak on the part of a player who added an extra dimension to Tyrone’s attacking armoury this year.

Now as the Kerry side which proved too strong for his county prepare to meet Dublin in today’s All-Ireland Final at Croke Park, Canavan is preparing to absorb a game which he believes holds considerable appeal.

“It’s a pairing that has considerable appeal and obviously the match is something special,” says Canavan.

“I am always having banter with my father Peter and there is a bit of slagging but we do have serious discussions about football too and the match on Sunday is a case in point.”

Tyrone’s defeat to Kerry was hard to take — Canavan contributed two points — but he had already shared in All-Ireland success having been in the Tyrone squad that won the 2021 title.

“I think that the game will be a real battle between two well motivated teams. There is no doubt that they share a real hunger for the title and this is what makes it fascinating,” states Canavan.

Having absorbed the Semi-Finals in which Derry lost to Kerry and Monaghan bowed the knee to Dublin, Canavan, like many others in the province, was left to rue the fact that there would be no representation from this part of the world in the decider.

While fans throughout the island can now drink in the skills of Kerry’s David Clifford, Sean O’Shea and Paudie Clifford along with those of dynamic Dublin trio Con O’Callaghan, Cormac Costello and Paul Mannion, Canavan will content himself by focusing on what he believes will be an unrelenting battle.

With dad Peter now recognised as one of the leading GAA television pundits, there is never any shortage of conversation in the family home and it’s likely to be very much a case of same again on Sunday night when the events at Croke Park earlier that afternoon are fully dissected.

“I’m looking forward to the match, as is everyone else it would seem,” says Darragh. “Obviously you would just love to be out there playing and trying to do your county proud but maybe our turn will come again soon. Right now it’s all about Kerry and Dublin and rightly so, they have earned the right to be there.”