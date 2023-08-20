Dublin’s old guard shows that Gaelic football’s veterans still have plenty to offer their counties

Dublin did not just win another All-Ireland Senior Football Championship title this year — they issued a clarion call to all inter-county players to assess their futures carefully before deciding to call it a day.

With the combined ages of Stephen Cluxton, James McCarthy and Paul Mannion crossing the ‘ton’ mark, the Dubs forcibly drove home the message that the older the fiddle the sweeter the tune.

And now with the club championships in the various Ulster counties beginning to hot up, the spotlight has been switched onto a corps of players who have been delivering the goods for more years than they might care to remember.

Derry’s Chrissy McKaigue and Benny Heron along with Monaghan’s Conor McManus, Darren Hughes and Rory Beggan; Tyrone’s Peter Harte and Mattie Donnelly and Antrim’s Michael McCann and Declan Lynch are just some of the players from this part of the world who continue to defy the passage of time.

Lob in Armagh veterans Aidan Forker, Rory Grugan and Oisin O’Neill, all of whom will be in club action today along with Cavan’s Gearoid McKiernan, Raymond Gallagher and Martin O’Reilly and Donegal’s Patrick McBrearty and Hugh McFadden and it can quickly be seen that the old guard still has much to offer.

Former Antrim joint manager Enda McGinley, who distinguished himself in Tyrone’s colours during his successful playing career, believes that football can ill-afford to lose players who might consider calling it a day sooner than anticipated.

“I think experienced players can put their own mark on games — indeed, there is no substitute for experience when all is said and done,” points out McGinley.

“Obviously a player’s own personal circumstances will determine when he calls time on his career but in many cases players have taken the exit door prematurely in my book.”

Dublin may already have provided their own shining examples of old hands who just keep delivering the goods but Monaghan’s McManus underlined his immense value to his side this year at the ripe old age of 36 in stunning fashion.

In the closing stages of his team’s absorbing All-Ireland Quarter-Final against Armagh, McManus, having been summoned from the bench in the 40th minute, proceeded to furnish his side with the kiss of life with four sublime points and two superbly-struck spot kicks in the ensuing penalty shoot-out saw him help Monaghan into an All-Ireland Semi-Final against Dublin.

Meanwhile, it is understood that there will be no change to the All-Ireland Football Championship format for next year.

While players and officials are still coming to terms with what many believe to be the heavy demands of the new split season, the indications are that the Championship will be staged on precisely the same lines as this year’s competition.