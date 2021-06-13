Dundela pay tribute after sudden death of legendary boss Bell

Mervyn Bell gets to grips with the Steel & Sons Cup

Irish League football was rocked by the news that former Dundela manager Mervyn Bell sadly passed away yesterday.

In a statement, the east Belfast outfit said: “It is with profound sadness that Dundela Football Club announce the sudden passing of our former manager Mervyn Bell.

“The Chairman, committee, management, playing staff and members wish to express their deepest sympathy to David, Suzanne and the family circle at this very sad and difficult time.”

The 78-year-old will always be associated with the Wilgar Park side, where he spent 40 successful years as player and manager.

Bell was born on Selby Street off the Grosvenor Road and began his love affair with football by watching Distillery with his father.

The young centre-half played for Distillery, Crusaders, Portadown and East Belfast before Albert Mitchell took him to Wilgar in 1966.

Bell played seven seasons before taking on the role of player/manager and made up for missing out on the one medal he did not win as a player with the Duns.

“I played in three Steel and Sons Cup Finals and we lost them all. As soon as I hung up my boots in 1980 to become manager, we went out and won it,” said the legendary manager last year.

“And guess what? Back in those days, the secretary rather than the manager got a winners’ medal. Could you believe it?”

After winning 27 trophies in 33 years as manager, including nine title wins, Bell stood down at the Strandtown club in May 2006.

Dundela named a new stand at Wilgar Park after their former manager last year, but the canny coach was humble when asked about the Mervyn Bell Stand.

“It’s a wonderful gesture, but I feel a bit uncomfortable about it.”

Funeral arrangements will be announced by Dundela in due course.