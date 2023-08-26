Dungannon Swifts are not far away from first win of the season, believes Ethan McGee

Ethan McGee believes Dungannon Swifts are close to their first win after another astonishing comeback against Coleraine.

They were 2-0 down in the 93rd minute – and playing with 10 men – but scored twice to snatch a point.

McGee struck the equaliser in the seventh minute of stoppage time at Stangmore Park on Friday night.

After also fighting back from 4-1 down to draw at Larne on the opening weekend, McGee senses a new-found belief in the squad.

“It was the same as the Larne game, where we dug out a point,” he said.

“Again, tonight, the game looked dead and buried, but I think this year we have a lot more togetherness. There is a lot more fight between the players.

“You saw that tonight when everybody else thought the game was gone.

“But we didn’t and we kept pushing and thankfully we got the two goals that I thought we deserved.

“We worked really hard in the first half and kept quite a good shape, even with 10 men.”

Dungannon had lost John Scott in the 21st minute after the defender was shown a second yellow card.

They held out until the 65th minute, when Darren Cole headed in a corner from Jamie Glackin.

And it seemed game over when David McDaid added a second in the 85th minute.

When Matty Lusty made it 2-1 in the third minute of stoppage time, stabbing home from Ethan Devine’s lay-off, it seemed merely a consolation.

But McGee levelled in the 97th minute, volleying in at the back post after a ball into the box had been flicked on.

“I scored quite a few from midfield last season and I was grateful to get the opportunity to play there tonight and get another goal,” he added.

Dungannon have just two points from their opening five games, but McGee feels they are close to a first win, with Carrick Rangers next up.

“We are scoring a lot of goals this season but we are also conceding a bit too easily,” he added.

“If we can cut that out, we could probably win more games.

“The first win isn’t far away. We are very, very close every week. I think it’s just an extra wee bit needed to get over the line.

“Hopefully we can go to Carrick next week and pick up our first three points.”

Coleraine boss Oran Kearney admitted his side should have managed the game a lot better in the final stages.

“It is two of the biggest points dropped you will ever have,” he said.

“It’s a sickener, it’s a really, really hard one to take and it’s just that ability to manage those final parts of the game, which we know we can do.”

He added: “Even when they pulled it back to 2-1, we still had that laissez-faire feeling of, ‘maybe we can score a third here, we can have a gamble, have a chance, whatever else’.

“For me, on the sideline, the alarm bells were going and we should have reverted back to that mindset of the ball goes to the corner, for a throw or whatever it may be… the ball shouldn’t come into our half again for that last minute and a half.”