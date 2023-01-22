Dungannon Swifts hoping home comforts will continue to help in fight against relegation, says Dean Shiels after victory over Glenavon

Dungannon Swifts' James Knowles tries to evade the attention of Glenavon's Peter Campbell

Michael O'Connor wheels away after finding the net for Dungannon Swifts before later being sent off

Dean Shiels feels Dungannon Swifts have got real momentum in their battle for survival after another big home win.

They came from behind to defeat Glenavon 2-1 in an incident-packed Mid-Ulster derby.

Michael O’Connor hit the winner before getting sent off for an off-the-ball incident.

This was the Swifts’ sixth straight home victory in all competitions. Four have come in the League, lifting them 12 points clear of bottom side Portadown and one behind 10th-placed Newry.

Shiels said: “We’ve got that momentum at home and we feel really strong at home. Obviously we want to take more points in away games, but our home form has been really, really good.

“We have that confidence and you could see it. We had to show fight, we had to show quality and I’m happy in all aspects. There is real momentum and we don’t fear anyone.”

Dungannon were caught cold when Aaron Pendergast fired Glenavon into a 25th-minute lead. He took aim with a free-kick on the edge of the area, sending a thunderbolt of a shot racing into the top corner.

But the Swifts fought back valiantly, with O’Connor heading against the crossbar before they levelled in the 37th minute.

Gerardo Bruna drove into the box and, after his cross-shot was beaten away by the goalkeeper, Mayowa Animasahun fired in the rebound.

Dungannon took the lead in the 62nd minute as O’Connor was sent clear by Ben Cushnie, slotting through the legs of Calum Birney and past goalkeeper Rory Brown.

But the game exploded into acrimony 10 minutes later as Birney and Joe McCready tussled. As players from both sides came together, the officials spotted O’Connor clashing with Peter Campbell off the ball and showed the striker a straight red.

Glenavon haven’t won on the road in the League since August, and Gary Hamilton admitted they didn’t do enough with the extra man.

“The disappointing thing for me was that whenever they went down to 10 men, we didn’t capitalise on that enough,” he said.

“We didn’t create enough chances when they were down to 10 men and we gave away far, far too many free-kicks.”

DUNGANNON SWIFTS: Dunne 7, McGee 7, Marron 8, Animasahun 8, Ruddy 7, Knowles 7, Bruna 7 (S Scott, 49 mins, 7), Campbell 7, Cushnie 7 (Lynch, 87 mins), O’Connor 6, McCready 7 (Mayse, 87 mins).

Subs not used: Nelson, Walsh, O’Kane, Moore

GLENAVON: Brown 6, Ward 6, A Doyle 6 (Doran, 87 mins), Birney 7, Wallace 7, Campbell 6, Baird 6 (Garrett, 77 mins, 6), Snoddy 6 (Malone, 77 mins, 6), McCloskey 6 (Kerr, 7 mins, 6), Prendergast 7, Fitzpatrick 7

Subs not used: Matthews, Norton, Rogers

Referee: Tim Marshall (Irvinestown)