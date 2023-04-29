Dungannon Swifts need quick resolution to Play-Off fiasco, blasts boss Dean Shiels

Dean Shiels’ Dungannon Swifts side don’t know when they’ll next be in action

Dungannon Swifts boss Dean Shiels admits he is “extremely concerned” at the Play-Off uncertainty which has left his club in limbo.

The Stangmore Park side were due to face Warrenpoint Town over two legs this week to decide the final place in next season’s top flight.

But the games have been called off after the shock news that the Co Down outfit were refused a promotion licence by the Irish FA.

The Play-Off has been postponed “until further notice”, and Annagh could even replace Warrenpoint as the Swifts’ opponents if their appeal — tentatively scheduled for May 10 — is rejected.

Shiels said: “I think the difficulty is the uncertainty. There is no clarity on when the games will be or who we are playing against.

“I don’t know the reasons behind Warrenpoint being declined their status, so I can’t comment on that.

“We will just have to prepare for when we are called upon, which is difficult regarding setting a schedule out, giving the players some time off and making sure we are ready to go come those Play-Offs.”

Dungannon beat Newry City 2-1 yesterday with a stoppage-time winner from Mayowa Animasahun, but they already knew they were destined to finish 11th in the standings.

Shiels said he had watched four Warrenpoint games in the expectation of facing Barry Gray’s side on Tuesday and Friday.

He added: “I am extremely concerned and there are a lot of permutations around the delay regarding players booking time away for holidays, regarding paying the players longer than we expected for this season and regarding players being out of contract for this season.

“I think the sooner we can get some clarity on what’s happening, the better for everyone.”

Shiels said he had been given no details on the situation, beyond learning that the Play-Off games have been postponed.

On the pitch, in their final League game of the regular season, a 92nd-minute header saw his side overcome Newry.

The Swifts, who gave full debuts to four players and brought another five on as subs, led after 13 minutes when Padraig Lynch superbly released Joe Moore, who coolly slotted home.

It stayed that way until the 42nd minute when a defensive lapse gifted James Teelan an equaliser.

In a low-key second half, the game looked to be heading for a draw but, in stoppage time, a Gerardo Bruna corner was headed back by Lewis Francis for Animasahun to nod in.

It was a frustrating end for Newry boss Darren Mullen in his final game in charge.

Over the last 10 years, he led the club from Mid-Ulster Intermediate League B to the top flight, but has opted to take a break.

Mullen said: “It has been a tough week, there is no point saying any different.

“Yes, today you would like to finish with a win but it doesn’t change the final outcome.

“We’ve stayed up and we’ve won a Cup (the Mid-Ulster Cup) so it’s been a brilliant season for us.”

DUNGANNON SWIFTS: Groogan 6, Skelton 7, Francis 8, Animasahun 7, O’Kane 7, Smith 7 (Anderson, 84 mins, 5), Bruna 7, Donnelly 7 (Towe, 74 ins, 6), Cushnie 7 (Ximenes, 84 mins, 5), Moore 7 (Stewart, 67 mins, 7), Lynch 7 (Galvin, 74 mins, 7).

Unused subs: Dunne, McGee.

NEWRY CITY: Maguire 6, N Healy 6, McGivern 6 (B Healy, 61 mins, 6), King 6, Sloan 6, Montgomery 6, Lockhart 6 (Lusty, 77 mins, 6), Teelan 7 (McGovern, 77 mins, 6), Donnelly 6 (Forde, 67 mins, 6), Scullion 6, Adeyemo 6 (Carville, 67 mins, 6).

Unused subs:Halpenny, Martin

Referee: Andrew Davey (Bangor) 7