Dungannon Swifts will have to get used to life without Oisin Smyth, admits Manager of the Month Dean Shiels

The 21-year-old agreed a three-and-a-half-year deal with the U’s, joining a posse of Irish League players that have made the same journey, including Joel Cooper, Gavin Whyte and Mark Sykes.

Shiels declared it was a whirlwind climax to the January window, with Oxford boss Karl Robinson expressing an interest only THREE days before the shutters came down on any remaining transfer business.

Even though Glentoran were keen to bring Smyth to the BetMcLean Oval, Shiels stressed there was ‘no chance’ of him joining another Premiership club.

“The first we knew about Oxford was Friday evening — it was a straight bid,” reveals Shiels, who is today named the Danske Bank Manager of the Month for January.

“There was no discussion about what price we wanted. Normally teams would feel you out regarding players’ availability or players’ prices, but it was straight in with a bid on Friday which sort of put me on the back foot.

“Because it was Oxford, I felt that from the player’s perspective he’s always going to want to go, and I totally understand that. So I knew from the moment the bid came in that he was going to go to Oxford.

“It’s a League One club in England, it’s an opportunity for the lad and I was never going to stand in the way of that opportunity. There was interest from Glentoran throughout the window, it was constant, they were very keen to get him.

“But at that stage we were still deep in a relegation battle, so losing your captain to another Irish League club wasn’t really on our agenda, we had no intention of selling Oisin.

“It wasn’t until the Oxford bid came in that we thought, ‘Right, we’re definitely going to lose him here, it’s a matter now of trying to get someone in, in that position’.”

Shiels hailed Smyth for his performance against Carrick Rangers on the Saturday prior to his transfer, even though there was high speculation about a move.

He adds: “Oisin played against Carrick and was superb. I’m sure the player was aware of the interest, but nothing was spoken about until after the game. He and I went for a walk around Stangmore Park on Saturday night and we had a good chat.

“Oisin gave me his thoughts on it and I gave him my thoughts and thankfully for him it happened, but it leaves a big hole in our team.

“In this window I’ve lost my captain and my vice-captain (Smyth and Keith Cowan). I’ve tried to look for replacements, but there are lots of players at the top clubs not playing and are happy not to be playing and to be on the bench or in the stand, and it’s frustrating.

“Other managers like Stuartie King and Barry Gray, we’re trying to get players that the top teams aren’t using and we still can’t get them.

“Their wages are just too high for us to cover and maybe the players would rather sit, get paid a good wage and not get game time at the weekend. I think the mentality of some players in the League is to sit with the big clubs and be on the bench and wear the tracksuit but not play, which seems to happen.

“Squads are bigger now at the bigger clubs because they are full-time, there’s a lot of that. It’s hard work getting players.”

On his first managerial award, Shiels says: “Individual awards are not really for me. They are nice to get but it’s a collective effort, we have good staff in Tony Gorman, Terry Fitzpatrick and Dwayne Nelson, we’re very tight, the physio, the kit man, it’s all a big team effort.

“To get the Manager of the Month award is brilliant for me but I have to give total credit to the staff, especially the playing staff — they are the people who do the business on the pitch.”