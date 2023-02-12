Eddie Hearnshould dig deep to agree Croke Park for Katie Taylor rematch with Amanda Serrano

Eddie Hearn shouldn't be afraid of going all out to secure Croke Park — © PA

There has been much debate over the past week regarding the rematch between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano,which is now confirmed for May 20 in Dublin.

Serrano became undisputed featherweight champion in New York last Saturday night against Erica Cruz Hernandez, with the Taylor rematch at lightweight confirmed immediately afterwards.

The weekend win was full of blood and guts, but what I noticed was that Cruz Hernandez — a very decent fighter — had quite slow hands and yet was still catching Serrano regularly.

The first fight between Katie and Serrano was incredible and extremely close, but did we see signs that Serrano is slowing down a little at the weekend?

Everyone is entitled to a below-par performance at times, but if she is getting hit quite easily by Cruz, then you’d expect Katie to pepper her with her fast hands.

However, it has not been the fight itself but the debate over just where it will take place in Dublin that has dominated.

So much has happened over the past week, including Conor McGregor’s offer to put up the €500,000 to back the event’s security and operation costs that seem to be preventing it from taking place in Croke Park.

Fair play for making that offer as he clearly knows how much this means to Katie and the whole island. I’m not sure that Eddie Hearn completely gets it and may have concerns about not having a full house, but every person and their granny will want to be there, so I’ve no doubt it sells out Croke Park. Many who want to go may not be boxing fans or even sports fans but would be willing to walk barefoot over broken glass for tickets to see Katie.

I just think it’s quite embarrassing for multi-millionaire Hearn to have multi-millionaire McGregor come in and offer to pay for the security. Why doesn’t Eddie just pay for this?

This event will make so much money so even if Eddie is paying the extra €500k, he still comes away with a lot of money.

The 3 Arena is a good venue and it creates a brilliant atmosphere, but time is running out for Katie to have this big night as the last thing she wants is to fight Serrano in two or three years’ time at Croke Park when she is half the fighter she once was. It has to happen now and this fight is bigger than an arena.

It would be a travesty if Katie doesn’t get that big night if it is just down to cost. This is the sign-off fight for her because if she goes and beats Serrano at Croke Park, it’s the perfect end to an incredible career.

I’m aware that the European Champions Cup Final in rugby is set for the Aviva Stadium on the same day and that may be a contributing factor, but Dublin will be thronged that day and it’s not as though it hasn’t hosted two huge events on the same day between a sports event and a huge concert, so it is possible.

We’re talking smaller numbers here, but when I rematched Kiko Martinez for the world title at Titanic Slipways, there was a capacity of 16,000 and the government stepped in to help.

There wasn’t a hotel room available in Belfast that weekend and the fight was shown live in 90 countries so tourism got a boost with people getting a glimpse of the city, while restaurants and pubs were full.

It wasn’t as though the government were just spending money, but investing as the money was then generated in the economy. Perhaps the Irish government need to step in for this as they will recoup the money and more.

Pat McCrory a loss to Ulster boxing

I was very sad to hear of the passing of Pat McCrory this week.

Pat was always about during my days as an amateur and he was just a really good man.

He and my old coach, Billy McKee, used to bang heads at times but there was always great respect between them.

Pat was a familiar face at shows and did so much to bring the World Championships to Belfast in 2001, so this is a sad day for Ulster boxing. My condolences to his family.

Leigh Wood faces tough battle with Mauricio Lara

It will be very interesting to see what happens next weekend when Leigh Wood defends the WBA featherweight title against Mauricio Lara in Nottingham.

Fighters are almost always willing to take on anyone, but if you’re Leigh Wood, you must be thinking ‘I could have got an easier fight here’.

I guess he will look to prove a point here after what Lara did to Josh Warrington in their first fight, but this will be extremely tough.

Lara is so unorthodox, throws punches from weird angles and although he doesn’t look the most stylistic of fighters, he can really punch. So too can Leigh Wood, but we saw in the Mick Conlan fight that he can be hurt but was able to get up and turn it around. I can’t see Lara being a man to just take a knee either, so this is a very interesting match-up.

I think both guys could be hurt at stages and we will see who has the biggest clinkers to prevail.

It is an obvious fight for the winner to face Josh Warrington and we saw a photo of Leigh and Josh together at the Nottingham Forest vs Leeds United game last week, so a big stadium fight between them could be next if Wood comes through.

Navarette long count shows we need a new law

Emanuel Navarrete became a there-weight champion last weekend when taking the vacant WBO super-featherweight title with a ninth-round stoppage of Liam Wilson last weekend, but he was certainly a little fortunate.

The Aussie dropped him hard in the fourth with the count and the time to recover taking upwards of 27 seconds - almost three times what is allowed - because he spat out his gumshield, which was scandalous.

You have to wonder what will be done as something ought to be, as anything over 10 seconds to recover should have meant the end of the fight. If it were 12 seconds all in, it could maybe be excused, but not that length of time.

Wilson deserves something off the back of this, even a rematch because he did a lot better than I and a lot of people were anticipating.

Kyle Lafferty gives Linfield the edge in title race

The race for the Irish Premiership was turned up a couple of notches with Kyle Lafferty going Linfield.

Already, Niall McGinn has moved to Glentoran and has been banging the goals in so I expect big Kyle to do the same at Windsor Park.

That both are playing back at home is a great boost for the league, but I think Linfield have just grabbed the advantage in the race for the title.

Gary Cully deserves more exposure

Gary Cully — a fighter with so much potential — faces Wilfredo Flores on the Wood-Lara undercard.

Because of his size, he can give anyone problems at lightweight. Usually when you have a tall, skinny guy at that weight, you can get close to them as they can’t punch, but you are fearful of getting close to Cully as he really can.

He ought to be much more widely known but I think the issue for that is down to DAZN. I know many who have cancelled subscriptions with a different demographic taking them up due to the whole ‘Misfits’ involvement.

Cully just hasn’t been promoted well considering his potential as a young, Irish boxer. Promoters just seem to ignore here, north and south.

Caoimhin Agyarko is another. When he moved to Eddie Hearn, we thought this would be him getting built up at home, but it didn’t happen. Instead, he’s fighting down the card on DAZN cards.

There is so much potential for the big promoters to come here.