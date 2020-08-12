Eddie Patterson: I'm keen to coach in Irish League again but managers need to know I'm not after their jobs

Former Cliftonville boss Eddie Patterson hasn't been seen in senior football since he was sacked by Glentoran in 2015.

Eddie Patterson wants to avoid becoming the forgotten face of the Irish League by getting back into senior football.

Having held down high-profile positions at Cliftonville and Glentoran, the Glengormley man hasn't been seen in a dugout since October 2015 when he was unceremoniously axed by the east Belfast club.

The irony is that Patterson was Glentoran's most successful boss since Roy Coyle departed in 2006, having won the Irish Cup in both 2013 and 2015.

It was well documented that Patterson's exit was the legacy of a clash of personalities in the boardroom, rather than the events on the pitch.

Although most people would have reservations about returning to the game after that horrible experience, Patterson is itching to get back - but not as a manager.

He's helping out a junior side but fears the longer he is out of senior football, the more difficult it will be to get back in.

"I'm currently doing a bit of coaching with big Paul Trainor's team, Crumlin Star, but I'm certainly interested in getting back into the senior game - as a coach, not as a manager," stresses Patterson, who also had a successful five-year spell with Cliftonville.

In fact, when the late Tommy Breslin led the Reds to back-to-back Danske Bank Premiership titles in 2013 and 2014, it was achieved with a posse of players Patterson had brought to the club.

"Management doesn't interest me," he adds.

"I would love to get back into it from a coaching perspective. It's something I miss."

Patterson, however, insists he is not after anyone's position.

"I'm just hoping people will not look at me as a threat to their job," he goes on.

"In my current situation, some people would still class me as a manager - and a successful manager to a degree.

"They would probably think their job would be in danger if I was around the place.

"That's not what I want. I've no interest in the management side of the game now but, from a coaching point, I'd love to get into it."

Patterson, who has worked on the front line as a radiographer at Belfast's Mater Hospital on the Crumlin Road throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, admits he didn't get the chance to fulfil his coaching duties at Glentoran because the club was in dire financial trouble.

He adds: "I did most of the coaching when I was at Cliftonville.

"It was different at Glentoran. To be honest, there was an awful lot of off-field matters I had to deal with in terms of players' wages, contracts and other financial issues. I just hadn't got the time required to coach as I would have liked.

"I brought good coaches (Paul Trainor, along with the Lynch brothers, Tiernan and Seamus, who are now leading the Larne revival) along with me to Glentoran, which meant I took a backward step from coaching.

"I had to let the coaches concentrate on what they were doing and I had to focus more on the day-to-day management side of things.

"But I've missed the coaching side of the game. I would like to get back to dealing with the players on the pitch, not in the boardroom."