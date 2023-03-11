Elated Gary Hamilton celebrates Glenavon’s game plan application in brave win at Glentoran

Glentoran 0 Glenavon 2

Conor McCloskey (centre) is lauded after opening the scoring for Glenavon at The BetMcLean Oval — © ©INPHO/Stephen Hamilton

Beaming Glenavon boss Gary Hamilton saluted his boys after they “did a job” on erratic Glentoran at The BetMcLean Oval.

Goals from substitute Conor McCloskey and hitman Matthew Fitzpatrick not only condemned the east Belfast team to their ninth defeat of the Premiership campaign, but well and truly shattered any lingering dreams of them reeling in high-flying Danske Bank Premiership leaders Larne.

Hamilton’s braves have now taken seven points from a possible nine against the Glens this term — not bad for a team sitting eighth in the table.

“The game plan worked from start to finish,” gushed Hamilton. “We frustrated them and they kept going with the longer ball which we dealt with.

“We were winning everything in midfield and we hit them on the counter. We should probably have scored two or three goals in the first-half, our decision-making let us down. Apart from that, it was a good performance.

“Yes, we had to ride the storm for 15 or 20 minutes after the restart when they changed their formation but, after that, we were really good.

“That’s three clean sheets on the bounce now, so that’s pleasing. We had some top performances — Aaron Rogers did a job on (Conor) McMenamin, Sean Ward was like a Rolls Royce at the back and Danny Wallace is back to his best.

“We were hungry and busy in the middle of the park and Fitzy led the line well. It was a good team performance. It’s probably the first time we’ve had probably an eight out of 10 from every player on the pitch.”

Glentoran really should have been in front after only 11 minutes.

Jay Donnelly sent McMenamin surging through the middle and, after waltzing past goalkeeper Rory Brown, he could only shoot against Wallace on the line.

But it was home shot-stopper Aaron McCarey who was perhaps fortunate to remain on the pitch two minutes later when he appeared to haul down Michael O’Connor on the edge of the box, only for referee Shane Andrews to wave play on.

“How McCarey wasn’t sent off is beyond me,” added Hamilton. “I’ve watched it back again, it’s definitely a foul — 100 per cent. It was unbelievable.

“It should have been a red card and they should have been down to 10 men early in the game, but it didn’t happen. Thankfully, that incident didn’t impact the game, our boys got the three points they deserved.”

The visitors dominated the rest of the half and it was no surprise when they forged ahead on 27 minutes. Donnelly’s wayward pass was seized on by Jack Malone, who cleverly set McCloskey away to bury his shot in the bottom corner.

They struck again 17 minutes from the end. The Glens were pulled apart at the back with Jamie Doran releasing Fitzpatrick, who took a touch before lashing an unstoppable drive past McCarey.

Glentoran boss Rodney McAreeadmitted his lacklustre side had a shortage of desire and endeavour.

“It’s hugely frustrating, going from as good as we were and the level of performance we put in against Carrick Rangers on Tuesday to producing something like that,” he said.

“The first 45 minutes were flat and it looked like we lacked enthusiasm. The players must show a greater appetite, but we never looked like it.

“We made a few changes at half-time and we got a bit of a response, but we weren’t hungry enough to put the ball in the back of the net. When Glenavon got their second goal, which I thought was offside, it killed the game and it killed us.

“We need leaders. We need leadership in the dressing room, people who are willing to grab the game by the scruff of the neck and do more for this club in terms of pushing forward.”

GLENTORAN: McCarey 6, Wightman 5 (McGinn, 46 mins, 6), McCullough 5 (Junior, 85 mins, 5), Wilson 6, Singleton 5, Marshall 6, Crowe 5 (Kane, 46 mins, 6), Devlin 5, Burns 5 (R Donnelly, 77 mins, 5), McMenamin 6, J Donnelly 5 (Purkis, 46 mins, 6).

Unused subs: Webber, Murphy.

GLENAVON:Brown 7, Snoddy 7, Ward 7, Wallace 8, Rogers 7, Baird 7, Garrett 7, Malone 6 (Kerr, 77 mins, 6), O’Connor 6 (McCloskey, 22 mins, 7 (Doyle, 85 mins, 5) ), Doran 7, Fitzpatrick 7.

Unused subs:Matthews, Lynch, Prendergast, Bradley.

Referee:Shane Andrews (Comber) 6