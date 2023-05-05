Elusive North West 200 Superbike win the one I really want: Peter Hickman

Peter Hickman during the 2022 North West 200, at which Superbike success eluded him again

FHO BMW Racing's Josh Brookes and Peter Hickman during their visit to the North West 200 course in March 2023

Peter Hickman will also compete in Superstock at the North West 200, but the victory he really wants is in Superbikes — © PMAKER

Peter Hickman has no doubt he can end his Superbike hoodoo at this year’s fonaCAB and Nicholl Oils North West 200, but first he’s hoping for a little luck of the Irish this week.

The FHO Racing rider has triumphed in the blue riband class at the Isle of Man TT, the Ulster Grand Prix and Macau Grand Prix, but a prized Superbike win on the north coast has so far eluded him.

And while Hickman has won twice in the Superstock class around the 8.9-mile ‘Triangle’ course that links the race towns of Portrush, Coleraine and Portstewart, a victory in the showpiece class is what the 36-year-old wants most.

He overshot on the first lap of last year’s opening Superbike race at University corner, blowing any chance of challenging eventual winner Glenn Irwin.

However, Hickman set a new outright lap record of 124.79mph after rejoining the pack and fighting his way into contention for the top six, only for his rear Dunlop tyre to delaminate at around 200mph on the fast run to Coleraine just as he was lining up a pass on Josh Brookes.

He also holds the absolute lap record at the TT, lapping at 135.452mph in the 2018 Senior, and recorded the world’s fastest road racing lap at Dundrod in 2019 at 136.415mph.

“It’s a good feeling and I’ve managed to have a couple of lap records here and there,” Hickman said.

“I’ve had a few even in short circuit racing in British Superbikes and at Darley Moor.”

Hickman will line up on the latest FHO Racing BMW M1000RR in his quest for the elusive victory, and he will be joined on the grid by his new British Superbike team-mate, Brookes.

Asked about his prospects this year, Hickman said: “It’ll take not missing a gear into University on lap one!

“I was really p***** off with myself and then I went really fast for the rest of the race.

“But nothing has really gone my way and when I’ve been in a position where I could win the race, something has happened, whether it’s stones through the radiator — which we’ve all had at some point — or whatever, things always seem to happen at a point where I’ve got a chance of actually winning the race.

“There’s just been some odd things happen in different places and obviously last year I went straight on and then we had the tyre issue.

“We were fast and the potential is there to win, but it just didn’t happen. Fingers crossed this year we can change that.”

Hickman and other leading riders were withdrawn from the second Superbike race on safety grounds in 2022 due to concerns over Dunlop’s rear slick tyre, forcing him to wait at least another year for his next shot at ending Ulsterman Irwin’s run of six successive Superbike victories.

As well as being a major contender in the Superbike and Superstock races on the FHO BMW machines, he will ride his own PHR Performance Triumph 765, which was ineligible for the Supersport races at the North West last year under the regulations at the time.

Hickman also plans to run a Yamaha R7 in the Supertwin class this year in a change from the Paton he won on at the TT, and the Aprilia RS660 he rode at the North West, finishing ninth.