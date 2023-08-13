Eoin Bradley goal edges Portadown past Institute while crosstown rivals Annagh keep pace

Institute made Portadown work for the points at Shamrock Park, with a second-half strike from Eoin Bradley settling an evenly contested encounter.

The former Glenavon and Coleraine man registered the only goal of the game in the 59th minute as the Ports maintained their 100 per cent record.

Crosstown rivals Annagh United also made it six points from two games with a 1-0 win away to Knockbreda.

Ruairi McDonald scored the contest’s only goal, converting a Niall Henderson pass in the 32nd minute.

Stephen Murray had a chance to double Annagh’s lead but his second-half penalty was saved Breda’s South African keeper Ben Fry.

Charlie Dornan netted twice in injury time to complete Dundela’s 4-0 win over Ballyclare Comrades at Wilgar Park.

New boy Anto Burns opened the scoring in the first-half before veterans Tony Kane and Andy Hall combined in the 52nd minute with ex-Ballymena favourite Kane’s set-piece turned home by Hall before Dornan’s late double salvo added some gloss to the scoreline.

The Duns’ derby foes Harland and Wolff Welders also tasted victory, claiming a 2-0 win over Newington at Inver Park.

Matthew Ferguson and Jonny Frazer both found the net in the second-half for Paul Kee’s men, who join Portadown and Annagh on six points at the top of the Championship.#

Ballinamallard United and Dergview played out an entertaining derby at Ferney Park, with the Mallards bagging the bragging rights thanks to a 4-2 win.

Jamie Dunne opened the scoring and Jamie Browne levelled for the Dergs before Mark Stafford restored the hosts’ lead three minutes after the break.

Alex Holder then scored twice to put the game beyond doubt before Dergview scored a late consolation goal.

On Friday night, meanwhile, over 1,300 fans packed into Clandeboye Park to see a second-half finish from Bangor’s Adam Neale settle the first North Down derby since 2016 and condemn Ards to a second defeat from two outings so far.