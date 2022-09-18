Euro 2016 heroes like Jonny Evans and Steven Davis still have plenty to offer Northern Ireland, says Ian Baraclough

Ian Baraclough insists that Northern Ireland’s Euro 2016 heroes still have an important part to play when qualification for the 2024 tournament starts next year.

Big names and outstanding servants Steven Davis (37), Jonny Evans (34), Kyle Lafferty (35), Josh Magennis (32) and Corry Evans (32) are all in the squad for the upcoming Nations League fixtures with Kosovo and Greece, and Baraclough says he wants them to continue into 2023, revealing that there have been “no conversations at all about possible retirements”.

Not in the squad are Craig Cathcart (33) and Niall McGinn (35) but Baraclough hopes they, too, make themselves available.

On still having the Euro 2016 stars around, he said: “I’m hoping so, definitely, because they play a massive part. If they’re playing regularly for their clubs and achieving high standards, as long as they’ve still got the hunger to reach another major tournament — and all the conversations I’ve had with them suggest they are desperate to achieve again.

“Everybody loved what happened in 2016. We all want the feeling of those highs. Conversations with the players are all directed towards achieving something special again. It might be the last chance for one or two to get to a Euros next year so I hope they do stay on and still show that hunger and fight.”

Leicester star Evans will reach 100 caps if he plays in the upcoming double-header.

Baraclough added: “I’m hoping we’re not talking about Jonny’s last two games. It’s a great milestone. It shows what a career he’s had. We’ve talked a lot about the qualities that he, Steven Davis and a lot of our senior players have, they’ve been really good servants to Northern Irish football and I want to keep drawing on their experience.

“Jonny’s got that hunger and desire to serve his country, to help younger players coming through and to achieve something else as well.

“Jonny’s been at the forefront of that and hopefully he’s still enjoying his time meeting up with the boys when he gets away and still enjoying international football and being part of an exciting group that I think can potentially go on and achieve something.”