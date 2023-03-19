Ex-Glentoran boss Mick McDermott offers Conor McMenamin a move to cash-rich Dubai

Conor McMenamin has been a leading light for Glentoran in the Irish League and is now in the Northern Ireland squad

Former Glentoran boss Mick McDermott has offered Conor McMenamin the chance to join him in the Gulf, Sunday Life Sport can reveal.

It is understood McMenamin was told his wages in Dubai would dwarf what he is currently earning — and what the Glens are offering to keep him.

The 28-year-old winger, who is in Michael O’Neill’s Northern Ireland squad to play San Marino and Finland this week, has just over a year left on his deal at The BetMcLean Oval.

Glentoran chiefs are in dialogue with the Downpatrick man, who has so far rejected two offers of a new contract in east Belfast.

However, this does not mean a move to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is imminent as the player has family commitments to consider and would prefer a move closer to home.

“It’s true Mick contacted Conor to see if he would consider a move to Dubai,” said a source close to the player.

“It was a preliminary enquiry and no club was mentioned, but figures were discussed and they are huge by Irish League standards.

“It’s something for Conor to think about, but I think in an ideal world he would prefer a move to England because it’s closer to home.

“Whether that happens or not remains to be seen.”

McDermott resigned as manager of the Glens in January and took up a coaching role with the Qatari national team earlier this month, working under Carlos Queiroz.

But he has close links with the UAE ProLeague, having worked at Al Ain between 2006-2010 and Al-Nassr from 2012-2016. He has solid contacts within the ProLeague and told Sunday Life Sport in January he had been offered “a few things there over the last year”.

Should a move materialise, Glentoran would be seeking at least £200,000 in transfer fees, citing the payment Linfield received from Sunderland for defender Trai Hume last year as a marker.