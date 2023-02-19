Ex-Glentoran boss Mick McDermott proudly boasts he is set for Qatar role with Carlos Queiroz

Mick McDermott resigned as Glentoran manager following a car-park protest at The Oval from fans

Ousted Glentoran boss Mick McDermott has told colleagues at The Oval that he is set to take a job with Carlos Queiroz and his Qatari international staff.

In a flying visit to the east Belfast club where he resigned as manager last month, McDermott, who remains a Director at the Glens, revealed he has been offered a deal to work with Queiroz.

He breezed into The Oval on Thursday out of the blue and told club and playing staff that he was taking on a role with the Portuguese coach in Qatar.

“He said he had got a job in Qatar with Carlos Queiroz,” said one source. “He didn’t make a big deal about it, nor did he try to keep it secret.”

McDermott has worked with the former Real Madrid manager before, enjoying two spells with the Iranian national team.

He was employed by Queiroz as a fitness coach with Iran in 2011-2012, and again in 2018-19 when he was an assistant coach.

McDermott returned to his native Northern Ireland in 2019 to take over at The Oval after Ali Pour bought Glentoran.

Queiroz took the national jobs at Colombia, Egypt, Iran and now Qatar, succeeding Felix Sanchez earlier this month on a four-year contract.

He has two vacant coaching roles and McDermott looks set to fill one of them.

“Mick arrived unexpectedly at the club on Thursday”, said another source. “And he spoke to Rodney (McAree), the players and the staff around the club.

“He was very sociable and told a number of people that he was planning to take up a job with Carlos Queiroz in Qatar.

“There would have been around 50 people about the club at that time and, while nobody mentioned it while Mick was there, afterwards it turned out he had told several people about his plans.

“He was quite happy to talk about it, and why wouldn’t he? It’s a hell of a job to land.”

McDermott recently denied he was taking a position with the United Arab Emirates FA despite spending time in the Gulf since resigning.

A poor run of form after a brilliant start culminated in a fans’ protest after losing 1-0 to Larne at The Oval on January 14.

McDermott flew out that night and stepped down three days later.

He remains a director of the club and has no plans to step down from that role.