Ex-Northern Ireland star Keith Rowland just two steps from Wembley

Keith Rowland can afford a wry smile at the way his football education suddenly and unexpectedly exploded into life.

The teenager from Portadown went under the radar of Northern Ireland talent scouts until he was 16.

He may not have known it but being picked for the national under-17 side was a life-changing moment for Rowland and his parents, Noel and Kathleen. Playing for Lisburn Swifts at left back and then Linfield, Rowland was snapped up on schoolboy forms by Bournemouth, whose manager then was Harry Redknapp.

A grand adventure was just beginning, resulting in 19 caps for his country and one "extra special " goal, mainly on the back of gracing the Premiership for five seasons at West Ham.

Today he looks back on his playing career with a sense of pride as he prepares for his next big challenge as a manager.

Rowland, 48, has guided Essex upstarts Aveley to the quarter-finals of the FA Trophy - just two steps from Wembley - after returning to the club in August. Next up at the end of the month is a trip to Notts County, who were relegated from the Football League only last season, and they will be clear favourites. It is a vastly different landscape to what Rowland was used to during his 16 years as a pro. He knew he had to deliver the goods on the field or else. Now he can be found delivering the mail as a postman based in Dagenham.

Early mornings and late nights are the norm - Aveley sometimes have to travel two hours to a midweek game - after he was forced to quit full-time football at 32 because of an Achilles injury. But you will not hear him complaining.

Keith Rowland during his time at Queens Park Rangers. Credit: Chris Lobina /Allsport

In a revealing interview with Sunday Life Sport, Rowland said: "It was not difficult stepping out of full-time football, not at all. I grew up in a working class family and left Northern Ireland at 16. So you just have to get on with it and find a job. It was that simple for me.

"A pal told me that if I joined the Royal Mail it would give me time for non-league football and it has worked out really well. I played part-time for a while then stepped into coaching and have my 'B' licence, which is good enough for the Football League."

Rowland's abiding affection for the beautiful game is clearly rubbing off on his players, who play at step four of the English non-league pyramid. They have recorded a string of victories in the Trophy against higher-league opposition and are also pushing for promotion. However if the players do need any further inspiration then Rowland might just point them to YouTube and his winning goal against Finland in a World Cup qualifier 22 years ago.

Keith Rowland in action for Northern Ireland during a World Cup qualifier against Armenia at Windsor Park. Credit: Mark Thompson/Allsport

"It is still up there," he said, "and still comes up in conversation. It was my only goal for my country and scoring at Windsor in a big game in front of my family was extra special.

"Of course, I am one of the old school Windsor Park players. There were some dark old nights there with the rain and gales. We did not go through a great time in that period to be honest.

"We had a good go at qualification for the Euros in England in 1996 but missed out on a ruling and the Republic ended up in a play-off against the Dutch. That was as close as I got."

We used to hang the kit on the radiators and hold it out the window to dry - honest. But no matter what you do in life, to represent your country in a sport you love is a fantastic achievement

The current NI set-up, having been revolutionised by manager Michael O'Neill, is in complete contrast to the days when Rowland was lining out in a green shirt. Nowadays, O'Neill has a huge backroom team including sports scientists, physios, masseurs and kit men.

But Rowland admits when the squad used to stay at the Chimney Corner hotel he and his team-mates had to help out with the laundry.

Rowland explains with a chuckle: "We used to hang the kit on the radiators and hold it out the window to dry - honest. But no matter what you do in life, to represent your country in a sport you love is a fantastic achievement.

"I was a late starter as I was not the biggest of kids so I am extremely proud that I went on to win 19 full caps.

"When you are in amongst it, it becomes part of the norm but you do not take it for granted. Once you are out of it, you look at it with fondness. It does not get any better than that."

Rowland is eternally grateful to Redknapp for shaping his career - he won his first cap at Bournemouth in a victory against Latvia when Billy Bingham was manager.

"I worked for Harry for 10 years at Bournemouth and West Ham. He was good to work for as he liked attacking players. People may be surprised that he was a good tactical coach," he said.

"He liked to play the game the way it should be played and that suited me really well. I was never the best defensively, I just wanted to get on."

Rowland moved from Bournemouth to West Ham for £110,000 and made his top flight debut shortly after his 22nd birthday. Not bad going for a late starter.

"They were the best years of my career," he said. "People say I missed out on the money and I probably did but you cannot do anything about the timing.

Keith Rowland tackling John Fashanu during his West Ham playing days. Credit: Mike Hewitt/ALLSPORT

"Our aim at West Ham was to stay in the Premiership, which was not an easy thing to do, and I played close to 100 games for them.

"As a young boy growing up in Northern Ireland, it is all you dream about. I was fortunate enough to play at Old Trafford and Anfield and other big clubs.

"On most occasions I held my own and that is what I am proud of as well. With Billy Bonds as manager and Harry Redknapp his assistant, you had to play the West Ham way."

Even though Aveley's average league gate is just 250, they attracted a crowd of over 800 for the thumping of higher-ranked neighbours Chelmsford in the last round of the FA Trophy.

Notts County are next and if they get past former the Football League club, then Wembley will be on the horizon.