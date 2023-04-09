Expect high-drama on the final day of the Masters as Jon Rahm attempts to hunt down LIV’s Brooks Koepka

Augusta National are masters (no pun intended) at innovation and, as much as tradition is their calling card, they have been at the forefront of embracing change and ushering in a new era when it is called upon.

From building a brand new press centre that would put most clubhouses worldwide to shame, to completely redesigning the first six holes of their par-three course, to paying an extortionate amount to buy land just to extend one hole by 60 yards - estimates have their acquisition of the land behind the 13th tee somewhere in the region of $25million - the club is not one known for standing still.

But where perhaps Augusta stands head and shoulders above the rest is the access that is given when it comes to viewing options.

There are cameras dotted on every square inch of the course, covering every second of the action. If a player so much as sneezes, a cameraman somewhere has caught it. Fans are able to switch from the first tee to Amen Corner to the 18th green all at the flick of a switch.

And yet for all those options at the viewer's disposal, there is one angle they cannot cover at this week's Masters that golf fans around the world would pay over the odds for themselves: what on earth is Greg Norman thinking of all of this.

As Brooks Koepka has soared into a commanding four-shot lead over Jon Rahm at roughly the halfway stage of the third round - the final three-ball still have three holes of his front nine to complete - the Australian must be over the moon that one of his LIV Golf players is dominating the field at the opening Major of the year.

Koepka has rolled back the years and looks every bit the dominant force he was from 2017 to 2019. The troublesome knee looks to have cleared up, as 12 birdies, an eagle and just one bogey across his two-and-a-half rounds of 13-under-par attest to, and he looks dialled in and hungry once more after a couple of years where he fell out of love with the game.

Of course, the alluring sub-plot at this Masters was always going to be how the LIV golfers fared and whether a year and a bit of supposed 'friendly' three-round golf had left them woefully under-prepared for one of the sternest tests of the year. Twelve of their 18 players making the cut says otherwise.

Koepka is the outlier of course, as the American is a Major machine and always has been, brazenly claiming in July 2019 that he only cares about golf's four main prizes. But even beyond him there are LIV players impressing, not least the ever-polarising figure of Phil Mickelson tied for eighth at four-under alongside Joaquin Niemann, with the even more polarising Patrick Reed inside the top-20 at two-under.

Norman must be thrilled. Here is the validation he wanted that LIV is indeed a 'serious' tour, and having one of his stable cantering clear at the top is exactly the proof he wanted that his stars are not ring-rusty by accepting the Saudi millions.

While more than catchable, Koepka being four shots ahead with 30 holes remaining already looks rather daunting for the chasing pack. The Saturday weather that looked to be the ultimate leveller for the rest of the field - and seemingly suited Rahm given he got a taster of it when he came back in the morning to complete his second round - only seemed to enhance his game.

But then you can't write off someone like Rahm, who has been in elite form since September. He may not have looked as sharp on Saturday as two bogeys and one birdie dropped him back to nine-under, four back of Koepka, but he is able to turn things around at the drop of a hat.

They won't say it but, secretly, Augusta themselves will be hoping Koepka falters or someone makes a run that surpasses him. The club have remained politically neutral but, through their actions, have done everything but openly condemn the breakaway tour. By making it harder for LIV players to be invited to the event in the first place, they are showing where their allegiances lie.

Rahm winning would be the ultimate sweetener, too, the Spaniard second only to Rory McIlroy in being the players' mouthpiece against LIV. How perfectly aligned would it be if one of LIV's most outward detractors was the man to deny them their ultimate victory?

It seems like it will only be Rahm who could do it, too. As unbelievably impressive as amateur Sam Bennett has been, he's two-over for his third round and is now seven shots back at six-under-par. Patrick Cantlay and Matt Fitzpatrick are the form men on the course at three-under for their rounds and five-under overall, but eight shots is a lot to claw back.

So, realistically, if it isn't going to be Koepka waltzing to a comfortable win, it will be Rahm to deny him, and if the two-time Irish Open champion can at least bring it back to a two-shot deficit when play resumes at 1.30pm UK time today, there is a chance it will be a grandstand finish.

No doubt the most fascinated spectator will be Norman, who will be watching on with bated breath, finger poised over a celebratory tweet as soon as the final putt drops. Who knows, maybe he will even be in the Outback Steakhouse up the road, ready to storm the Augusta National grounds to join the supposed 18-player mosh pit on the 18th green.

But whatever happens, the final round of the Masters rarely disappoints. No matter what way it ultimately goes, this one certainly won't.