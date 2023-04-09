Failure to capitalise on our chances cost us, admits Antrim boss Andy McEntee

Antrim manager Andy McEntee admitted in the immediate aftermath of Saturday night’s 0-20 to 1-08 defeat that he had not been “very surprised” by Armagh’s performance.

The Orchard County’s injury list has been well documented but McEntee had convinced himself that the players who were drafted in would step up the mark.

And that’s precisely what happened leaving McEntee to assess his resources for a Championship campaign that will not be conducted within the elite sector.

“The fact that we played in Division Three and Armagh played in Division One was underlined in this game when you look at it. Having said that, we created numerous scoring opportunities in the first-half in particular which we did not avail of and that cost us in the end,” said McEntee.

“I thought, too, that in the second half we had four goal chances. Obviously we got one through Conor Stewart but another goal would have been a big boost as the match progressed.”

“There was probably a combination of factors that prevented us from a getting that second goal. The Armagh defence was putting us under huge pressure and this meant we could not finish as fluently as we would have liked.”

McEntee revealed that he had been of the opinion that Armagh would be bringing a stronger focus to the Championship.

“They were certainly a lot better than us in the first-half. We had possession but we weren’t able to use it as well as we would have liked to,” said McEntee.

“I think we are doing some things right but it was in trying to execute others that we were unable to do them because of the pressure that Armagh were always putting on us. This made life very difficult for us.”

McEntee admitted that Armagh had been a step up in quality for his Saffrons side.

“There is no doubt about that. Obviously we have something to build on but when you come up against teams who are accustomed to playing in the top tier you are put under more pressure which makes life very difficult,” added McEntee.