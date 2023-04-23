Failure to fix defensive problems is what has sent us down, laments Portadown chief Niall Currie

Dungannon Swifts 3 Portadown 2

Ethan McGee is congratulated after opening the scoring for Dungannon Swifts en route to the side guaranteeing at least a Play-Off — © David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

Ethan McGee puts Dungannon Swifts in front for the first time in their game with Portadown at Stangmore Park — © David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

Manager Niall Currie has vowed that Portadown will bounce back from their relegation from the Premiership — © David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

Deflated Niall Currie compared Portadown’s defending to falling on their own sword, after a 3-2 defeat to Dungannon Swifts drove a knife into their Premiership survival mission.

He has, however, vowed that the Ports will ‘come back strong’ from suffering the blow of relegation.

Two wins in their last three games had ensured that the Shamrock Park men were masters of their own destiny with just two matches to go, but their fate was sealed by Michael O’Connor’s match-winning goal 12 minutes from the end of a pulsating game.

The Ports had looked anything but the team that had given themselves a lifeline in a poor opening 30 minutes – and they were a goal behind when Ethan McGee’s bullet header gave Dungannon a deserved reward for their early dominance.

Knowing that defeat would end their survival hopes, Currie’s men did react strongly — Paul McElroy netting from close range on 57 minutes — but they had to do it all again after Jordan Jenkins broke away to restore the Swifts’ lead just five minutes later.

When McElroy equalised a second time a further five minutes on — the ball ricocheting off the crossbar and Dungannon goalkeeper Declan Dunne’s back before going into the net — Portadown were in the ascendancy and looked very much like they could go on to win the game.

In the end, though, the problems that have been there all season long surfaced again, as the unmarked O’Connor diverted Corey Smith’s cross into the net to win the game for the Swifts and send the Ports down.

“We’ve just committed hari-kari with some really, really poor defending. Simple as that,” said an emotional Currie, who could barely accept his team’s fate.

“To go out like that is really disappointing. I thought we were the better team — the better team the whole second-half — but you simply can’t win matches when you are conceding goals like that.

“We have turned everything around in regards to being a really good offensive team, we are now scoring goals and we look dangerous, but ultimately that has been our Achilles heel all season, we have still been conceding poor goals consistently and those goals today are atrocious.”

The Ports had only one point on the board when Currie returned to the club after the exit of Paul Doolin in October, but they had cut the deficit on Dungannon to just two points having at one stage been a massive 15 adrift.

Currie will now have to plan to succeed where he was unable to in his first spell at the club, when he was dismissed by the Portadown board before the end of his first season at Championship level.

“I’ll have to suck it up. I’ve had to do this before and we’ll come back and we’ll come back strong,” declared Currie.

Dungannon will now almost inevitably face a Play-Off with Warrenpoint Town to secure their Premiership status. They would need to win by 13 goals against Newry City next weekend to avoid that scenario.

“If we had been offered the opportunity of a Play-Off before today, we probably would have taken it,” said Swifts assistant manager Tony Gorman.

“Today is certainly a relief because of the pressure that Portadown have been putting on us, and they have been scoring goals too.

“They had that bit of momentum going into the game, and thankfully we have come out on top.”

DUNGANNON: Dunne 7, Scott 7 (O’Kane, 58 mins, 6), Marron 6, (Animasahun, 46 mins, 6), McGinty 7, Curry 7, McGee 7, Knowles 7, Mayse 7 (Bruna, 76 mins, 6), Jenkins 7 (Jenkins, 83 mins, 6), O’Connor 7, Walsh 6 (Smith, 46 mins, 6).

Unused subs:Nelson, Lynch.

PORTADOWN: Barr 6, Rodgers 6, Upton 6, Walker 6 (O’Sullivan, 56 mins, 6), Chapman 6, McCawl 7 (Igiehon, 90 mins, 5), Archer 7, Wilson 7, Russell 7, (Balde, 80 mins, 5), Friel 6, McElroy 7.

Unused subs:Mastny, Stedman, Teggart, Jordan.

Referee:Tony Clarke (Newtownabbey) 7