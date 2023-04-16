Familiar foes the Cardiff Devils stand in the way of the Belfast Giants clinching a historic treble

Nottingham Panthers 3 Belfast Giants 6

For the third season in a row, the Belfast Giants are one game away from an unprecedented treble. And for the third season in a row, it will be the Cardiff Devils who stand in their way.

It seemed like the script would finally be rewritten, Adam Keefe’s history-chasers booking their place in the Final with a 6-3 win over the Nottingham Panthers in their Semi-Final, and it appeared that the Sheffield Steelers would be their opponents as they led 2-1 over Cardiff late in yesterday evening’s last-four tie.

But those Devils always seem to find a way. Just as they did a year ago against the Guildford Flames, they scored late to change the outcome, Ben Davies tying it up with 6:37 to go and then Justin Crandall scoring on the powerplay just 2:07 into overtime for a 3-2 victory that sets up a blockbuster Final.

After being denied the clean sweep by the Welsh side the last two times they travelled to the season-ending Finals Weekend, the Giants will hope it’s third time lucky.

“Hopefully third time’s the charm,” grinned netminder Tyler Beskorowany, who turned away 38 shots in the win over the Panthers.

“We have to be ready. We’ll treat tomorrow’s game as an underdog game, come out strong and have a good start. Reset, have another good game. We have the team to do it this year, everyone buys into the system well.

“We’ve tried everything in the last couple of years that we possibly can. Just show up and play the game. It’s a one-off game and anything can happen.

“We’re happy to be back. I think we deserve it.”

The Giants got two goals from both Sean Norris and Ben Lake in their win over the Panthers and were helped by going three goals up inside the opening 10 minutes. Steven Owre, Norris and Lake all struck, with captain David Goodwin’s game-winner coming just 4:49 into the middle period after Jack Hopkins had pulled one back for Nottingham.

Stephen Anderson would add another for the Panthers at 33:00, but Lake and Norris completed their doubles either side of Jakub Izacky’s consolation for the home side in the third period, ensuring that there was no way back for the weekend hosts.

“Once practice ended yesterday, the focus shifted to the game and the guys looked ready. And they looked ready today as well,” praised Head Coach Keefe.

“I wasn’t surprised with the start. That doesn’t mean you’re always going to start with a 3-0 lead, but the guys looked comfortable. But sometimes when you get an early lead, it can change how you’re playing. That wasn’t the case tonight. Nottingham pushed us all the way.”

After nearly nine months of hard grind, the season comes down to one final game. The Giants battled back from 15 points down in the League to put themselves in this position where immortality beckons, the opportunity to write themselves into the history books forever.

No Giants team has ever won all three trophies on offer before. No team has done it in the Elite League era.

Win one more hockey game and they will be trail-blazers.

“We have a third chance to get this thing done but, at the same time, Cardiff haven’t won a trophy this season, so they’re going to be desperate and we have to match that,” adds Keefe.

“I want us to leave the game with our heads held high no matter what happens.”