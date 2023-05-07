Family inspiring Derry fighter Connor Coyle in world title pursuit

Professional boxing is in the blood and Connor Coyle has now placed himself in the position of a shot at his ultimate dream.

The Derry man’s great grandfather Jimmy and great uncle Billy both enjoy Irish boxing legendary status, picking up the Commonwealth featherweight title in the 1940s and ’50s respectively, when such a feat was comparable to many of the world belts on offer today. Now, Coyle has his sights on the WBA middleweight crown.

Last weekend in Florida, the 32-year-old chalked up a 19th straight victory when retaining the North American middleweight title with a unanimous points win over Argentina’s Christian Fabian Rios. Ranked four by the WBA, manager Jody Caligure has said a final eliminator for a title shot with No.3 Austin ‘Ammo’ Williams is on the cards.

Having been a professional for seven years, based in Saint Petersburg, Florida, Coyle’s rise has largely gone under the radar but he now believes that is all about to change and with another baby on the way, he expects this year to be a memorable one.

“Being away from my partner Eva and my two kids is hard, you have some tough moments over an eight-week camp but I know that it is worth all the sacrifice. I’ve seen the results and I know it’s paying off. Last weekend I felt really good, was picking my shots well and I’m only getting better,” said Coyle.

“Boxing has been in our family for about 100 years or so and now I’m fighting to give my family a good life. I was always motivated but now I have that extra motivation and we have another baby boy on the way in September.

“I’m in the position now where my next fight or the one after that could easily be for the world title. I’d like to fight again in August and there is the possibility that I’ll be on the Falls Park show, then I’ll take a two-month break to help out with the new baby before a big fight at the end of the year.

“I really believe that after seven years I’m now a seasoned pro and I’m ready to be the next Irish world champion.”

Coyle, who went to the same school as former world-ranked Derry middleweight John Duddy, is eager to box at home but while that remains an ambition, he insists that the American way has honed him for title success, working with veteran coach Jim McLoughlin.

“My intentions were always to go professional and I turned over in 2016 after a friend of mine who lived in Florida mentioned my name and I got invited over and I hooked up with Jim McLoughlin and things just took off from there,” added Coyle.

“I remember the first time I went to spar and I felt in good shape because I’d been doing eight rounds with Spike O’Sullivan but when I got there I could only manage two rounds because of the heat and the humidity. That was a real shock to the system and it still takes me a week to get used to it.

“I feel like I’ve learned a lot, the sparring has been great and I’m now ready for a world title fight. If I could have it at home, that would be the icing on the cake.”