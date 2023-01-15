Fans and players missing out as Irish League can be too quick to call off games if there has been a bit of rain

In my mind, Gareth Bale is not the best player from the UK

Who can remember the good old days when a player side-stepped the opposition goalkeeper, knocked the ball towards the empty net and wheeled away to celebrate with his team-mates, only to discover that the ball had got stuck in the mud and stopped short before it crossed the goal line?

I suspect very few modern day footballers will have experienced that scenario simply because the game is now played on pitches that resemble carpets, so the old ball sticking in the ‘glar’ before crossing the line is largely confined to the archives.

Anyone who lives in Northern Ireland knows only too well that around this time of the year, we can expect all kinds of weather — often all four seasons on the same day.

That’s why I was slightly bemused this week to hear comments from several fans wondering “how on earth was that pitch at Newry passed fit to play?”

The Showgrounds is a traditional real grass surface and, just like all other pitches of its type, is susceptible to water collecting — and, unfortunately, in today’s modern game, once a puddle appears, quite often a game gets called off.

However, after the officials did their early afternoon inspection, it was decided that Tuesday’s match between Newry and Coleraine was good to go — and I applaud them for their decision.

I actually feel sorry for the vast majority of players and supporters who are being deprived of football in all conditions.

Players don’t want to be wrapped in cotton wool, they are not Royal Doulton figurines who would shatter every time they fall down on a pitch.

Football was never invented to always be played on a snooker table surface but, such are the bowling green conditions at most clubs nowadays, it doesn’t take much for a fixture to be postponed.

On Tuesday, it was a given that the pitch would be heavy and would probably cut up — so what?

It was also more than likely that players would get their knees dirty and the team kits would need the full wash treatment, but surely that’s all part and parcel of the sport?

The conditions underfoot would have required a different skills set by the players but, again, that’s all part of the game, it’s how football was meant to be played.

Far too many games get called off for the stupidest and smallest of excuses nowadays because unless a playing surface is in mint condition, quite a few in the modern game will turn their nose up at the prospect of having to play a game of football and that’s what really sets me off.

Yes, it might have been mucky and perhaps the ball didn’t always bounce the way you’d like it to, but this is January and this is Northern Ireland, so for goodness sake, just suck it up and get on with it.

Gareth Bale a class act but Bestie a different level

I caught a wee glimpse somewhere this week where some deluded individual in the media was claiming that Gareth Bale was quite possibly not only the best player in the history of Welsh football but also the best ever to come out of Britain.

Most definitely not in my book, I’m afraid.

Only someone who has completely taken leave of their senses could come out with such a statement.

Yes, Bale — who has just announced his retirement at 33 years of age — has been one of the top players of his era, but I’m not even convinced he’s Wales’ best ever. A certain John Charles springs to mind.

As for the best player ever in Britain, it’s always a subject up for debate — especially over a couple of pints in the local — but it just so happens we in this country had a somewhat troubled and flawed genius called George Best.

Yes, I’m probably a tad biased, but personally, Bale was never in the same class as the Belfast Boy.

Players shouldn’t pay the penalty

Last week, I gave my opinion on top games such as the Irish Cup Final for example being decided on the day by penalty kicks.

My point was that there is far too much at stake in major Finals, possibly even European qualification and the revenue that accompanies it, to allow such games to be decided by the lottery that is spot kicks.

Last weekend, I got to see it at first hand when I covered the only all-Premiership tie in the fifth round of the Samuel Gelston’s Whiskey Irish Cup.

The contest between Carrick Rangers and Ballymena United at Loughview Leisure Arena was by no means a classic, but it was open and honestly hard fought by two very evenly matched teams and yes, you’ve guessed it, the inevitable happened — it went to penalties after 90 minutes plus another half an hour of extra time couldn’t separate the pair.

As so often happens in these types of lotteries, two of the best players on the pitch on the day — Carrick’s Mark Surgenor and Jim Ervin (above) — both missed the target with their kicks and the sad thing is that when this result crops up in years to come, these two players will probably be remembered for their misses. The fact that they both had excellent games will never be mentioned and that is totally unfair in my book.

Yes, I know this was only the fifth round and I can appreciate and understand that for many these games don’t warrant a replay, but when it gets to the Final, it becomes a completely different story, and a similar scenario to the one I witnessed last weekend definitely deserves to be decided by open play and not by penalty kicks.