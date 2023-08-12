Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher can write new chapter for Tyrone: Paul Devlin

The task of nurturing the next battalion of Tyrone senior footballers has unsurprisingly fallen to former county player Paul Devlin.

Since taking over as Under-20 team boss six years ago, Devlin not only masterminded an All-Ireland title in 2022 but has recently brought on a corps of players to such an extent that they have already become members of the county’s senior squad.

Players such as Joe Oguz and Ruairi Canavan now slot in alongside veterans such as Peter Harte, Mattie Donnelly, Ronan McNamee and Darren McCurry in the Tyrone senior team and Devlin believes that the re-appointment of Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher for another three-year term will have a marked beneficial effect on the career of the latest batch of players.

“I think that Feargal and Brian have shown what they can do at the top level. They charted the All-Ireland title for Tyrone in 2021 and I believe that they can now take the team to further success. That of course is not going to be easy as we all saw from this year’s All-Ireland series but I think that their commitment, dedication and enthusiasm will maybe help them write a new chapter in Tyrone’s history,” maintains Devlin.

Devlin has carefully monitored the careers of his Under-20 players and is not particularly surprised at the rate of progress of some of them.

“The fact that Feargal and Brian were prepared to take a chance with the likes of Joe Oguz and Ruairi Canavan showed their courage and their desire to see Tyrone improve. There is no doubt that Tyrone contains plenty of talent and the current management are the best people to help this talent come to fruition,” insists Devlin.

The Under-20 boss is not so much part of Tyrone football as being actually steeped in it. He won two Ulster Senior Championship medals with his county in 1995 and 1996 and has played alongside Logan and Dooher.

Kyle Coney is another former Tyrone player who believes that the Logan-Dooher partnership can steer a redemptive course for the Red Hands.

“While it was great to see the county win its fourth All-Ireland title in 2021, the last two years have been tough going but with new players coming through and a renewed hunger within the squad, I think that progress can be made next year,” points out Ardboe clubman Coney.

“Both the Ulster and All-Ireland Championships have become seriously competitive — look at the intensity in the recent Dublin v Kerry All-Ireland Final — so teams have to be on their toes every day.

“There is still a good blend of youth and experience in this team and it will be important to hit the ground running in 2024. Derry will be looking to make it three Ulster titles on the trot and Dublin will be keen to keep ‘Sam’ so we can’t say we haven’t been warned.”