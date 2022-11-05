Fearless Ballybay's stunning second-half sees off Crossmaglen Rangers to book Ulster Quarter-Final spot

Ballybay Pearses 2-11 Crossmaglen Rangers 1-9

A power-packed second-half performance in which they restricted Rangers to just four points proved Ballybay’s passport into a compelling Ulster Club Championship quarter-final meeting with Kilcoo in this utterly absorbing preliminary round tie at the Athletic Grounds.

For Ballybay joint manager Jerome Johnston, the clash with Kilcoo will mean an encounter with his three sons Jerome, Ryan and Shealin who are mainstays of the side – but let’s just say that this will be a story for another day.

Last night, the teams remained neck and neck in the first-half but when Ballybay began to play with more poise and authority after the break, their opponents were left flat-footed.

Indeed, the Farney county side grew in confidence and authority as the match progressed with their opponents left floundering in the end.

Crossmaglen had been expected to summon on all their experience and cohesion after the break but instead it was Ballybay who called the shots in every sense.

Joint manager Mark Doran afterwards explained one of the reasons behind the team’s dynamic second-half super show.

“We asked the lads at half-time if they had seen anything to frighten them in the first-half and they said they hadn’t. We then told them to go out and finish the job in style and they did just that,” revealed Doran.

Ballybay could certainly not have asked for a better start. With barely five minutes on the clock, the Monaghan champions surged forward and when Dessie Ward was fouled close to the Rangers goal, referee Noel Mooney had no hesitation in awarding a penalty.

Shane McGuinness stepped up to sweep the ball into the Rangers net to see his side’s challenge get off on the right foot.

But their advantage was short-lived. When Cian McConville flighted over a point, this provided Crossmaglen with fresh impetus and two minutes later they carved out a 1-1 to 1-0 lead when Rian O’Neill thundered a spectacular volley into the Ballybay net.

This was the signal for Rangers to opt for a more expansive game and when Caolan Finnegan scored a superb point from long range in the 12th minute, this paved the way for a spell of dominance by his team.

But Ballybay never lost their composure. They used the ball intelligently, created space and snapped up scoring opportunities when Drew Wylie converted a free before Paul Finlay took a centre stage role in hitting a point in the 26th minute before steering over a free in first-half added time to leave Ballybay adrift by just a point at the interval (1-5 to 1-4).

But when Aaron Toner swept in their second goal which was complemented by points from Paul Finlay, Christopher McGuinness and Shane McGuinness, Rangers were slowly but surely brought to their knees.

At 2-9 to 1-6, the Armagh title-holders wavered and although Rian O’Neill and Cian McConville plundered late points for the losers, Ballybay’s vice-like grip on the game remained intact.

It was perhaps entirely appropriate that thirty-nine year old man of the match Paul Finlay should have marked his debut by snaffling four points in leading the Rangers rearguard a merry dance for the most .

And to think that Cian McConville was born in the same year that Finlay made his debut for Ballybay. Sure you couldn’t make it up!

Crossmaglen Rangers: C Deery; T O’Callaghan, A Farrelly, Thomas Duffy; A Kernan, J Morgan, P Hughes; S Morris, R O’Neill 1-1; C Finnegan 0-2, C Cumiskey, D O’Callaghan; C McConville 0-3, J Clarke 0-1, R Fitzpatrick 0-2.

Subs: C Cumiskley for Farrelly (41), D Cumiskey for O’Callaghhan (52), O McKeown for Hughes (52).

Ballybay Pearses: J Sniauksta; C Lennon, T McSkean, D Caraher; S Monaghan, D Wylie 0-1 (f), E McKearney; D Ward 0-2, M Hannon; C Galligan, S McGuinness 1-2 (1-0 pen), T Kerr 0-2; P Finlay 0-4, C McGuinness, R Wylie.

Subs: A Toner (1-0) for Galligan (half-time), T Keenan for Caraher (54), P O’Neill for S McGuinness (60), S McQuillan for C McGuinness (62).

Referee: Noel Mooney (Cavan)