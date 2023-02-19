Fergal McCrory is determined to prove he can hit the heights in America

Fergal McCrory has given himself a year to prove his worth in the ring — and is banking on the USA to make his dreams come true.

McCrory, whose career stalled during the Covid pandemic, chalked up a 13th straight victory in Atlantic City last weekend and while the 30-year-old fears he may have missed out on some of his best years, the entertaining super-featherweight believes this year he will be given the chance to see just how far he can go.

The unbeaten Coalisland man, who lives in Pomeroy, started his career with John Breen before heading to America to pursue his career and has become a popular ticket seller. Self-managed, he has been carving out his own path and will fight again on April 14 in Philadelphia but says he is on the cusp of a management deal which can help ignite his career.

“I’m close to doing a deal with someone who has connections with the big names in the boxing business and as far as I’m concerned it’s a case of by the end of the year I’ll know if my career is going somewhere or whether it has run its course,” said McCrory.

“Covid really stalled my career massively and to be realistic it probably took away the best years of my career but I am fresh for a 30-year-old and I look after myself so I’m out to prove that it hasn’t been that big a hindrance to what I want to achieve.

“I was to have fought at Madison Square Garden on a Michael Conlan bill and had sold a thousand tickets but then because of Covid it got cancelled. When you have a good crowd behind you it really helps in this business. I believe that I can have at least four fights this year and this should be enough for me to be fighting for a ranking title by the end of the year.”

Heading to the States was a bold move for a fighter seeking to make his own way but McCrory, now based in New York with coach Colin Morgan, believes the American experience has developed him as a fighter to he point where he is ready for a step up in class.

“I felt that I had to go to America so I could develop as a boxer but also as a person. I will forever be thankful to John Breen because he gave me the opportunity to start boxing as a professional when other people didn’t want to know. John’s a great man… he’s too good and honest for boxing. I just felt that I had to move on, to get out of my comfort zone and it has meant sacrifices like missing my daughter’s (Aoife) birthday last weekend — that’s the third time I’ve missed her birthday which is brutal,” added McCrory, who works for Viberoptix in between heading Stateside for training camps, usually lasting around six or seven weeks.

“It hasn’t been easy… my manager at Viberoptix, Owen Sweeney, has been very understanding, giving me time off to head to the States for training.

“The sparring is very tough, it’s relentless every day. But I have improved a lot and the big difference has been my defence, that has really come on.

“Hopefully all the sacrifice will pay off. I just want the opportunities and then the rest is down to me.”