Fermanagh eager to keep pointing the way ahead towards Division Two

The prospect of two Ulster sides gaining promotion from Division Three of the Allianz Football League still remains a strong possibility, but further clarity in the race to Division Two should be forthcoming today.

Fermanagh have made people sit up and take notice by beating Down and Antrim and while the wins have sent Kieran Donnelly’s side soaring up the table, they have also massaged morale to the extent that a place in Division Two is currently coveted within the Erne County.

This might well morph into something approaching reality should they overcome struggling Tipperary at Ederney today (1pm). The Fermanagh side have shown they are well-equipped to make a firm drive for promotion and with Sean Quigley, Ryan Lyons, Ultan Kelm, Aidan Breen and Josh Largo-Ellis in fine form, they will be suitably fired up.

Monaghan have also come up on the outside lane in their bid to avoid relegation from Division One, although they will be tested by Galway in Tuam Stadium today (12.45pm).

Never the most hospitable of grounds to visit in the quest for League points, the Tuam venue will test Monaghan just as much as Padraig Joyce’s side will.