Fermanagh hold off Leitrim comeback to secure victory in vital Group Four tie

Leitrim 2-7 Fermanagh 1-19

Fermanagh ran out comfortable winners over Leitrim as they followed up last week’s draw with a nine-point victory in Carrick-on-Shannon in Tailteann Cup Group Four.

Kieran Donnelly’s charges appeared to be in firm control at half time as Ryan Lyons’ goal helped them into a 1-9 to 0-4 lead at the break.

But they were rocked back early in the second half when the home side hit the net through Paul Keaney and Mark Plunkett inside the opening four minutes to close the gap.

However, the away side regained their composure and they went on to rattle over a string of points as they eased their way to the win.

It now sets up a clash against Antrim in the final round of group fixtures with the winner taking top spot, the Saffrons having won their opening two games.

Leitrim had started the game the brighter of the sides with Oisin McLoughlin landing two marks, while they also had two goal chances in the opening minutes but Keaney was denied by Fermanagh goalkeeper Sean McNally and Tom Prior then fired wide.

Fermanagh, though, settled to the task after this with Sean Quigley much the fore.

Quigley opened the Erne account with an excellent point from a free on the right-hand side line and he tagged on a further three points, including two from frees, as Fermanagh hit seven in a row to lead by five.

The home side did answer with points from Donal Wrynn and a Keaney free but Fermanagh then bagged the only goal of the half as Quigley’s quick free kick found Ryan Lyons who finished from close range.

With Ryan Jones and Lyons then tagging on points Fermanagh led by eight at the interval, 1-9 to 0-4.

It was the home side, though, who came storming out of the traps at the start of the second half as first Keaney beat Lee Cullen and Erne goalkeeper Sean McNally to a high ball to palm to the net, before Darragh Rooney then teed up Plunkett, who finished low to bring Leitrim right back into contention.

And when midfielder Pearse Dolan than added on a point it left two between the side and it seemed like game on.

However, Fermanagh were able to set aside the poor start to the half as they went on to pull away again.

Josh Largo Elis, Ryan Jones, Conor McShea and Garvan Jones all fired over points as the Ernemen stretched their advantage out to seven points, 2-5 to 1-15.

Leitrim did have points from Tom Prior and a Keaney free over the remainder of the half but Fermanagh were never in any danger, and with Luke Flanagan, Brandon Horan, Ryan Lyons and Ultan Kelm lofting over scores, they ran out convincing victors in the end.

Leitrim: D Maxwell, P Maguire, M Diffley, O McLoughlin 0-2 (2m); C McGloin, S Quinn, A Flynn; P Dolan 0-1, D Wrynn 0-1; D Rooney, P Keaney 1-2 (2f), M Plunkett 1-0; J Heslin, B McNulty, T Prior 0-1

Subs: D Flynn for McLoughlin (55), C Farrell for McGloin (56), R Oberwan for Prior (60), P Moran for Plunkett (68), T Quinn for Heslin (68)

Fermanagh: S McNally; J Largo Elis 0-1, C Cullen, L Flanagan 0-1 (m); S McGullion, L Cullen, D McCusker; R Jones 0-2, B Horan 0-1; C McShea 0-1, R Lyons 1-5 (3f), R McCaffrey; T McCaffrey 0-1, S Quigley 0-4 (2f), U Kelm 0-1

Subs: G Cavanagh for R McCaffrey (h/t), G Jones 0-2 for J Largo Elis (51), C Jones for Quigley (56), A Breen for McGullion (66), O Smyth for McCusker (70)