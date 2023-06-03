Fermanagh will be a step up for Antrim as Ulster foes target a Tailteann Cup boost

Fermanagh and Antrim will go into action at the Athletic Grounds, Armagh this afternoon in the Tailteann Cup both keen to lay down a marker in the competition.

Antrim are undefeated after two matches in Group Four having claimed the scalps of Leitrim and Wexford but they will find Kieran Donnelly’s Fermanagh a rather more difficult tough nut to crack in this duel.

The Saffrons have been displaying a deft scoring touch in the competition with Dominic McEnhill and Ruairi McCann looking particularly sharp, while goalkeeper Michael Byrne’s accuracy from long-distance frees, Peter Healy’s inspirational leadership skills and Conor Stewart’s authority at midfield are proving key components of Andy McEntee’s team.

Antrim, though, will need to be on their toes this afternoon against a Fermanagh outfit that have won one and drawn one of their two games to date.

Like Antrim, they have adopted an attacking policy thus far and this has certainly been paying handsome dividends.

In this connection Sean Quigley is still doing the business up front while Josh Largo Ellis, Brandon Horan and Ryan Lyons are other key players in a side that was edged out by Cavan in the Division Three Final.

Fermanagh boss Donnelly makes no secret of his desire to see his team do well in the Tailteann Cup following their encouraging League run but he is aware that Antrim’s recent renaissance has inspired them.

Antrim’s attacking skills have come into play of late but they will need to avail of their scoring chances.

Similarly, Fermanagh will seek to gain midfield dominance and then take the game to their opponents. Fermanagh have shown that they are endowed with courage and spirit and they will need to bring these qualities into play this afternoon.

For Antrim, this is a game from which they could flash a strong message in relation to the future, particularly as their line-up has a rather more settled look especially up front where the onus will be on players to put scores on the board.