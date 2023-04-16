Fermanagh will be stronger for Derry experience, believes manager Kieran Donnelly

There were no excuses or recriminations from crestfallen Fermanagh manager Kieran Donnelly following his side’s defeat to Derry in the first of this year’s Ulster Championship Quarter-Finals.

Derry’s dominance of the first-half proved central to their win in a game where their experience and physical power proved decisive.

“Look, Derry are a Division One side and they are the reigning Ulster Champions, so when you come up against a side like that, you know you are going to confront quality head-on,” mused Donnelly.

“The challenge for us is to keep aspiring to be better. I thought that the lads showed good character, and the way we came back in the second-half after we had looked to be out of this proved that we did not throw in the towel.

“We missed a few scoring chances, and had we taken them this might have seen us put up a better fight, but you just have to accept things with the way that they happened.”

Donnelly’s focus will now switch to the Tailteann Cup.

He is hoping that his team will try and take positives from last night’s game into this competition, which is expected to be more competitive this year because of the new structure governing the All-Ireland Championship proper.

“I have just come from the dressing room having urged the boys to take a firm approach to the Tailteann Cup, and I honestly think they will do this. They showed in winning promotion that they have skill and commitment, and while we fell short on this occasion against Derry, I think we can maybe make up for this as we move along,” stated Donnelly.

“They are essentially a young squad; we have some quality players in the panel, and that’s what gives us encouragement going forward.

“There is no doubt that there will be a sharp competitive edge to all Championship football this summer, and we have to be ready for that.

“There is no doubt that when we come up against sides like Derry, we are going to be fully tested and we have to take learnings from this particular game and apply them in matches along the line. That’s the only way in which we will get better. We still feel we have progressed, but we know we have more ground to make up.”