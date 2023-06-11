Fermanagh’s Tailteann Cup journey comes to a shuddering halt as Laois book Quarter-Final spot

Fermanagh 1-09 Laois 1-11

Laois were to get the better of Fermanagh and progressed to the Quarter-Finals of the Tailteann Cup

Laois caused something of an upset in Brewster Park as they defeated 14-man Fermanagh to book their place in the Quarter-Finals of the Tailteann Cup.

The home side appeared laboured and Laois capitalised, opening a 0-06 to 0-03 lead, with Evan O’Carroll and Paul Kingston to the fore for the visitors early on.

And it went from bad to worse for the Ernemen in the 33rd minute as seasoned midfielder Ryan Jones was shown a straight red card following an off-the-ball clash with Damon Larkin as the home outfit trailed 0-06 to 0-04 at half-time.

Fermanagh landed the first four points of the second-half – Luke Flanagan and Brandon Horan among the points – to move two in front, but a Mark Timmons goal saw Laois edge back ahead.

The hosts replied with a Sean Quigley goal, the forward palming in after Ultan Kelm’s shot was saved by Killian Roche as the Ernemen took a 1-08 to 1-07 lead midway through the half.

It was Laois, though, who were to finish the stronger, as Kingston clipped over two frees and Mark Barry landed two points to leave it 1-11 to 1-09 at the final whistle.

FERMANAGH: S McNally; L Flanagan 0-01, C Cullen 0-01, L Cullen; S McGullion 0-02, J Cassidy, D McCusker; R Jones, B Horan 0-01; A Breen, R Lyons 0-03 (1f), R McCaffrey; U Kelm, T McCaffrey, S Quigley 1-00.

Subs: G Jones for T McCaffrey (25), C McGee 0-01 for Breen (28), C McShea for Quigley (56), J Largo-Elis for McCusker (63), C Corrigan for McGullion (70).

LAOIS: K Roche; S Greene, T Collins, R Pigott; P Kirwan, M Timmons 1-01, P O’Sullivan; K Lillis, D Larkin; C Murphy 0-01, P Kingston 0-03 (2f), J Finn; M Barry 0-03 (1f, 1m), E O’Carroll 0-03 (1m), E Lowry.

Subs: K Swayne for Murphy (55), D Kavanagh for Timmons (59), N Corbet for Finn (73).