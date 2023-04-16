First female pro to be registered in Northern Ireland out for season after injury

Sion Swifts' new recruit Siobhan Higgins has been ruled out of the new season through injury

The first female professional footballer to be registered in Northern Ireland may never get to play in the country after suffering a horror injury blow.

Siobhan Higgins made history in February when, in signing for Sion Swifts Ladies, she became the first player to pen a professional contract with a Women’s Premiership club.

The 27-year-old midfielderhas, however, already been ruled out for the season even before next week’s kick off.

Higgins, who was born in Scotland before moving to America as a child, suffered an injury in a pre-season friendly and scans have revealed a torn cruciate ligament, meaning at least nine months on the sidelines.

Damage to cartilage and the medial ligament have also been discovered.

“She had the worst kind of diagnosis that you can get,” said Swifts manager Tony McGinley.

“It’s completely hit her for six. She is going to have her surgery here, we will look after her, but she is out for the season.

“We had made a big effort to bring her here from America, had high hopes for her and we were looking forward to seeing what she could bring to the table, but it’s the nature of football.”

Higgins’ injury comes as a major blow for the Swifts, who are targeting at least a top-half finish in the new 10-team League after they ended the 2022 season in fifth spot.

“It’s very unfortunate, mainly for Siobhan,” said McGinley.

“As a club if we are going down the road of professional status, you can’t offer contracts and not look after people.

“Once you go in that direction, you have to accept that something like this can happen. It’s part and parcel of it.

“It’s more important now that we look after her well-being.”

Sion are due to meet newly promoted Larne Women in the opening game of the Sports Direct Women’s Premiership next Sunday.

The first matches of the season were originally planned for Friday evening following a decision to move away from the traditional Wednesday nights, but have been switched to avoid a clash with the penultimate weekend of the men’s Premiership.