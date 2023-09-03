Fit-again Niall Grimley will be out to keep Madden on the Armagh title track

Niall Grimley is back in action following a spell on the sidelines

With Niall Grimley back in the thick of the action after a protracted spell on the sidelines through injury, Madden have looked revitalised since the start of the Armagh Senior Football Championship.

Wins over Shane O’Neill’s and Silverbridge have bolstered Madden’s morale considerably ahead of their home clash with Armagh Harps on Sunday (4pm) in which victory would further shorten the odds on them being viewed as title contenders.

Grimley’s experience, physical power and industry make him a formidable force in midfield and Harps are all too well aware of the threat he will pose.

And if Grimley can often prove the mainstay of Madden, then Jarly Og Burns fulfils a similar role with a Silverbridge outfit that have one win and a defeat in the round-robin Championship to date.

Burns is the driving force behind a Silverbridge side that on occasions tend to promise much without quite delivering but if they get into their stride against Shane O’Neill’s (4pm) then Burns can drive them on.

Greg McCabe lined out in the unusual role of full-forward for the O’Neill’s side last weekend and might well be deployed in the same role again today.

Clann Eireann, meanwhile, are unbeaten with wins over St Peter’s and Grange to their credit and a victory over Granemore (6.15pm) would see them reach the last-eight.

The Lurgan side have been moving smoothly through the competition to date with players such as Tiernan Kelly, Conor Turbitt and Barry McCambridge leading the way for them, while Granemore will look to Louis Hughes and Brendan Boylan to fire up their challenge.

Grange have been finding the going difficult to date and have yet to gain their first points in the Championship having surrendered to both Clann Eireann and Granemore.

They will travel to face St Peter’s Lurgan (6.15pm), who have not fared much better than them to date.

Brendan Rafferty, Justin Kieran and Daire Mallon can possibly influence matters for the visitors but they will find the going tough nonetheless.