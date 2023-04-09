Five-star Loughgall on cusp of clinching Championship title after thrashing Ards

Loughgall will be Champions on Tuesday if they beat Annagh United and promotion rivals Warrenpoint Town fail to defeat Ards.

The Villagers opened up an eight-point lead with a thumping 5-0 win over Ards, while Point drew 1-1 with Dundela.

At Lakeview, first-half goals from Aaron Duke and Benji Magee set Loughgall on their way before Jamie Rea — direct from a corner — Duke and Andy Hoey increased the lead.

Meanwhile, Ballyclare Comrades beat Annagh 2-1 with an injury-time winner from 16-year-old Michael Leetch after Darius Roohi and Stephen Murray had swapped goals.

Dundela and Newington paid tribute to Aodhan Gillen on what was an emotional day for both clubs.

The 22-year-old Duns winger, who died on Thursday, scored Newington’s winner in the 2021 Steel and Sons Cup Final. Both clubs honoured him with fine displays; Dundela drawing 1-1 with Warrenpoint Town in a game that saw Jonah Mitchell and Luke Wade-Slater on target.

At Solitude, Newington beat Ballinamallard United 4-1 with goals from Eamon Hughes, Gary Warwick, Michael Morgan and Jack Reilly, while Ben McCann scored for the visitors.

Knockbreda’s great escape is back on thanks to a thrilling 3-2 win over relegation rivals Institute at Breda Park.

Goals from Jamie Dunne and Sean McCarron either side of a Anto Burns equaliser had Stute 2-1 up at the break, only for Burns to equalise again on 67 minutes before Charlie Dornan scored Breda’s winner with five minutes left on the clock.

The east Belfast outfit are now just three points behind Stute with four games left to play.

At Darragh Park, early goals from Garth Falconer and Mikhail Kennedy gave Dergview a shock 2-0 win over Harland and Wolff Welders.