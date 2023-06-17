Five things we learned from Northern Ireland’s heartbreaking defeat in Copenhagen

A couple of days on from the 1-0 defeat against classy Denmark, there is still an acute sense of bewilderment at the rough justice dished out to Northern Ireland – and Callum Marshall in particular – in light of the controversial VAR decision, which overruled a dramatic late equaliser for the visitors.

Michael O’Neill was visibly stung in the bowels of the Parken Stadium – the manager labelling the episode “a joke” was not something that could ever be objectively argued with.

NORN IRON’S FUEL AND FIBRE

There is little doubt that the travesty in Copenhagen will, unfortunately, etch itself into the Northern Ireland squad’s psyche, much like the refereeing decision that wrongly penalised Corry Evans against Switzerland, costing the team a potential place at the 2018 World Cup finals. Fans can only hope for good karma further down the Group H track as recompense. Additionally, the Green and White Army will fire up a side who should be brimming with extra motivation for both the visit of Kazakhstan tomorrow and the remainder of the qualifiers.

THE POWER OF POTENTIAL

Not by design, but Northern Ireland featured a total of SIX under 21 players against the Danes. The likes of Shea Charles, Isaac Price, Marshall and Conor Bradley were up against extravagant show ponies, such as Rasmus Hojlund and Skov Olsen. While the men and green were wasteful in possession at times, over the piece, the whole unit played with strength and organisation. Indeed, the team became stronger in the latter stages in the Parken Stadium, something which will please O’Neill despite the searing disappointment over the eventual outcome.

PADDY’S DIGGING IT

The ‘Ballyclare Beckenbauer’ from the farming background, showed plenty of graft and dig against his illustrious opponents. Paddy McNair often plays on the edge and received a yellow card on Friday. But his positional sense and industry was once again evident. The Middlesbrough player fully deserved to be singled out by O’Neill for his efforts. Kazakhstan should feel his fearless and feisty presence tomorrow.

BAILEY’S LABOUR OF GLOVE

At times during his Northern Ireland career, Bailey Peacock-Farrell has come in for occasional criticism. While that tends to go with territory of being an international in the last line of defence, the Burnley man, winning his 38th cap, excelled against Denmark. Kasper Hjulmand’s outfit were expected to win comfortably - and while they were the better team on Friday night, they only managed to conjure a single, clinical strike. Peacock-Farrell’s top class stop from a breakaway effort by Hojlund, plus his quick-thinking which almost culminated in a fantastic goal for Price shows a keeper full of confidence.