Focus quickly shifts to League campaign for Derry after Dr McKenna Cup Final win over Tyrone

Tyrone may have dominated the Dr McKenna Cup for the past decade but last night in front of 5,113 fans at the Athletic Grounds, Armagh their authority and status were savaged by a Derry side that took delivery of the trophy for the first time since 2011.

If this was a major tonic for the Oak Leaf side as they prepare to mount their Division Two campaign, it was a shattering wake-up call for a Tyrone side that apart from a brief spell at the start of the second-half simply could not live with their opponents.

Derry’s teamwork, support play and finishing were right out of the top drawer as they slowly but surely turned the screw on Tyrone as the second-half progressed.

It had all been so different at the start, though, with Liam Nugent responding to Niall Toner’s opening point for Derry but that was as good as it got for the Red Hands who were not to score for the remainder of the half.

Slowly but surely Rory Gallagher’s side tightened their grip on the game, disrupting their opponents attacking mechanism before launching incisive counter- attacks that saw them dismantle the Tyrone defence.

When Lachlan Murray and Niall Toner fired over points from play, Derry gained in confidence and after skipper Shane McGuigan hoisted over a free, Tyrone goalkeeper Benny Gallen pulled off two spectacular saves within a three-minute period before he was helped off the pitch having incurred an injury.

Derry might well have been thrust into an even more commanding position with Toner tacking on another point before Murray and Oisin McWilliams pounced for points that left their side ahead by 0-7 to 0-1 at the half-way stage.

But Tyrone found an extra gear in the opening minutes of the second half and when Darren McCurry fired in Tyrone’s goal which was embellished by points from Niall Devlin and Cathal McShane, they were very much back in business at level pegging 1-4 to 0-7.

Yet again, however, the initiative slipped from Tyrone’s grasp. Instead Derry dug deep to unveil fresh reserves of energy with skipper Shane McGuigan converting a 53rd minute penalty before Oisin McWilliams added a second goal four minutes later.

And as if to rub salt into Tyrone’s gaping wounds, substitute Niall O’Donnell flashed in a third goal after a free-flowing movement that unhinged the Tyrone rearguard.

Derry closed out the game almost nonchalantly having reduced the Red Hands to a spent force. Oak Leaf manager Rory Gallagher afterwards confirmed that his team’s next goal is to secure promotion from Division Two.

“Winning the McKenna Cup in January is not the be all and end all of things so we must be very focussed on the league. We are trying to develop a stronger panel, that’s the important thing. We look at the way that Tyrone have regenerated their panel over the years especially after winning All-Ireland finals and we can take our lead from that,” declared Gallagher.

“I thought in this game our defensive system stood to us but I think wwe showed that we are capable of playing some great attacking football as well. Sometimes things don’t come off in the way you would like them too but you have to stick at it, that’s the important thing.”

Derry scorers: S McGuigan 1-2, O McWilliams 1-1, N O’Donnell 1-0, N Toner 0-3 (2f), L Murray 0-2, Paul Cassidy, P McGrogan, Paudie Cassidy 0-1.

Tyrone scorers: D McCurry 1-1 (1f), N Morgan 0-1 (45), N Devlin, L Nugent, C McShane 0-1.

Tyrone: B Gallen; N McCarron, C Munroe, P Hampsey; P Og McCartan, M McKernan, N Devlin; B Kennedy, R Donnelly; C Kilpatrick, D Mulgrew, K McGeary; D McCurry, M Donnelly, L Nugent. Subs: N Morgan for Gallen (26), P Harte for R Donnelly (29),C McShane for M Donnelly (half-time), C Meyler for McCartan (39), E McNabb for Nugent (51), F Burns for McGeary (63), N Sludden for McCurry (63).

Derry: O Lynch, E McEvoy, P McGrogan, C McCluskey; G McKinless, C Doherty, Padraig Cassidy; Paul Cassidy, B Rogers; B McCarron, N Toner, O McWilliams; B Heron, S McGuigan, L Murray. Subs: N O’Donnell for Murray (half-time),P McNeill for McWilliams (62) M Doherty for Paudie Cassidy (68), K Johnston for McGrugan (71), A Tohill for Heron (71).

Referee: Conor Doureen (Cavan)