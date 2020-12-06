Former Glentoran defender Ferrin set to face old club off the field as solicitor in unfair dismissal tribunal

Former Glentoran defender James Ferrin will go up against his old side in an unfair dismissal tribunal

A former Glentoran player is set to act as a solicitor against The Oval club at an industrial tribunal hearing in Belfast tomorrow morning.

Sunday Life Sport can reveal current Carrick Rangers defender James Ferrin, who made 54 appearances for the east Belfast giants and only left last year, will represent former Glentoran physio Jonathan Cummins, who is claiming unfair dismissal against the club.

"The fact is the hearing is listed, the case is on the record and it's happening tomorrow," said Glentoran manager Mick McDermott.

"I don't want to say too much apart from the fact that it is a labour dispute and we will deal with it."

It is understood the case relates to an exchange on Glentoran's training pitch at the Billy Neill Soccer Centre of Excellence in Dundonald last year, which resulted in Cummins' departure from the club.

Cummins had been employed as a physio at The Oval between 2014-2019, during which time 31-year-old defender Ferrin was a member of the first-team squad.

Ferrin came through the ranks at Glentoran before taking time away from the game to focus on a career in law, but returned to The Oval in 2016.

He made over a half-century of appearances and scored three goals before handing in a transfer request in January of last year and joining Dungannon Swifts.

He then moved to Carrick Rangers - who, ironically, Glentoran play host to next weekend - and as well as playing in the top flight, the former Queen's University defender is a qualified solicitor with respected firm McIvor Farrell in Belfast, specialising in litigation.

The case is set to open at 10am in Killymeal House of Belfast's Ormeau Road at the Gasworks, and is not the first time the Glens have had an industrial tribunal taken against them.

Former manager Gary Smyth took a case of unfair dismissal last year, which is believed to have been settled out of court.

And before Ali Pour's consortium took over at The Oval, ex-Glentoran goalkeeper Michael Dougherty successfully took a case against the club for unfair dismissal.