Former Glentoran manager Mick McDermott quashes rumours he’s leaving club for job in the United Arab Emirates

Mick McDermott stepped down as Glentoran manager after a run of bad results

Former Glentoran boss Mick McDermott has poured cold water on rumours he is set to take up a role in the United Arab Emirates, insisting he is focused on his role as director at The Oval.

McDermott travelled to the Gulf after defeat to Larne two weeks ago and resigned as manager three days later, but the trip was pre-planned.

“After I took the decision to resign as manager, I decided to extend my stay in Dubai,” said McDermott.

“It’s true I have a good friend working for the UAE League, and I have been offered a few things there over the last year, but I have returned to Belfast to concentrate solely on my role as director of Glentoran Football Club.”