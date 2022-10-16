Former Irish League supremo Garry Haylock hopes to go from Binfield to Linfield... if the Blues job ever becomes available

Goalscoring great Garry Haylock has revealed that if he ever returned to Northern Ireland football, it would be to manage Linfield, claiming that the Blues are such a big club they should be qualifying for the group stages of the Champions League.

London-based Haylock (51) was recently appointed boss of Isthmian League Division One South Central outfit Binfield and while keen to excel in that role, he admits he keeps an eye on the Irish League where he was such a huge success, winning titles with the Blues and Portadown as a player in the 1990s.

“David Healy has done really well as manager at Linfield and I do look at Linfield and think I wouldn’t mind that job at some stage,” says former striker Haylock, who has coached several English sides including Exeter.

“I think there is a Linfield team in there that’s going to do well in Europe at some point. It’s going to happen and hopefully it happens with David.

“I sometimes think if I was over there, would I be interested, would they take me and would I get it? I’m not sure. I have my Pro Licence and I think that is the one job that I would fancy, that or the Shamrock Rovers job because they are the two biggest clubs in Ireland.”

While Linfield just missed out on an historic spot in the group stages of the Europa Conference League this season, League of Ireland Champions Shamrock Rovers reached that phase having previously made it to the Europa League groups under Michael O’Neill.

Haylock says: “I still think Linfield and Shamrock Rovers have underachieved in Europe. They should be getting to the Champions League group stages. I think that’s possible now that they have money. I know the players aren’t there in Northern Ireland to do it but if you recruit across Europe, I think that’s possible and I think it will happen though you need the draw to fall for you as well.

“The Irish League is technically as good as League Two in England, not a doubt. The players that come over do well and there are lots of players in Northern Ireland who could make it in England. It is an under tapped resource.

“It still has that, not Mickey Mouse league reputation, but it is viewed as being not very strong and a lot of English teams won’t touch it but when you scratch the surface, players are there.”