Former Premier League official Mike Riley confirmed as Irish FA’s Head of Refereeing

Mike Riley has been tipped to succeed Trevor Moutray at the Irish FA

Former Premier League official Mike Riley has been unveiled as the Irish FA’s new Head of Refereeing.

The 58-year-old has spent the last 14 years as General Manager of the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL).

In that time he oversaw the introduction of VAR to the English top flight in 2018, to a mixed reception.

Last year the former accountant agreed to step down from his role with PGMOL at the end of the season just passed, to be succeeded by Howard Webb.

Riley will combine his new role in the Irish FA with some continuing coaching and development for PGMOL.

He said: “I am fortunate to have enjoyed close links to refereeing in Northern Ireland for many years. I am really looking forward to joining the Irish FA and working with all of the match officials and the support team.

“This is an exciting opportunity to build on the great foundations put in place by Trevor Moutray, his team and the Referees’ Committee and to help develop our match officials at all levels.

“The next few years will be an exciting time for football in Northern Ireland and we want refereeing to continue to contribute to the game’s development.”

Riley officiated at the 2002 FA Cup Final between Arsenal and Chelsea and two years later would feature in another high-profile game for the Gunners.

Manchester United brought Arsenal’s unbeaten run of 49 games to a halt in an explosive encounter at Old Trafford in October 2004 — when Sir Alex Ferguson was infamously pelted with pizza coming from the Arsenal dressing room.

The IFA have struggled to find a successor to Moutray as none of the candidates who applied for the role got past the first round of interviews, understood to focus on leadership rather than officiating attributes.

Other high-profile referees ruled themselves out, feeling the financial package was not enough to draw them to Northern Ireland.