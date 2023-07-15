Former Premier League official Mike Riley to take over as Irish FA’s Head of Refereeing

Mike Riley has been tipped to succeed Trevor Moutray at the Irish FA

Former Premier League official Mike Riley is set to be unveiled as the Irish FA’s new Head of Refereeing, Sunday Life Sport understands.

The 58-year-old has spent the last 14 years as General Manager of the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL).

In that time he oversaw the introduction of VAR to the English top flight in 2018, to a mixed reception.

Last year the former accountant agreed to step down from his role with PGMOL at the end of the season just passed, to be succeeded by Howard Webb.

It is understood he will take on the role at the Irish FA on a part-time basis, taking over from Trevor Moutray, who could stay on in a different role part-time.

Riley officiated at the 2002 FA Cup Final between Arsenal and Chelsea and two years later would feature in another high-profile game for the Gunners.

Manchester United brought Arsenal’s unbeaten run of 49 games to a halt in an explosive encounter at Old Trafford in October 2004 — when Sir Alex Ferguson was infamously pelted with pizza coming from the Arsenal dressing room.

The IFA have struggled to find a successor to Moutray as none of the candidates who applied for the role got past the first round of interviews, understood to focus on leadership rather than officiating attributes.

Other high-profile referees ruled themselves out, feeling the financial package was not enough to draw them to Northern Ireland.