Former Rangers defender back on Northern Ireland radar after FIFA loosen rules on international eligibility

The current QPR player was capped by Northern Ireland up to Under-21 level before he decided to switch his allegiance to his native England in 2013.

However, Ball - who turned 25 in August - failed to make it into the senior England set-up, making seven appearances for their Under-20 team.

Ex-Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill admitted prior to Euro 2016 that if Ball had been allowed to switch back, he would have taken him to the Finals.

That is now possible as FIFA earlier this year announced that players who hadn't made more than three senior international appearances for another country prior to their 21st birthday can return, provided they meet all the criteria.

Ian Baraclough, after a disappointing autumn international series, is keen to add strength and depth to his squad ahead of the World Cup qualifiers which start next March.

The introduction of St Johnstone's Ali McCann has been a major positive for him.

Baraclough has his eye on a number of players including Ball and former Glenavon midfielder Josh Daniels, who moved to League One outfit Shrewsbury Town in the summer.

"I actually watched Dominic (Ball) play last month as you keep an eye on everyone who might qualify to play for the Association," states Baraclough. "Dominic wouldn't be the only one. There are several players who may qualify (under FIFA's new ruling) and we would like them to come onto the radar.

"I wouldn't be doing my job if I didn't look at players like that and monitor them. But they've got to give us something better than what we have in the group.

"At the moment everybody in my squad is worthy of their position. Along the way, players have to perform well for their club consistently to be considered. That's for everybody, not just for those in my recent squad.

"There are players who have been on the stand-by list and on the periphery and I watch them all. I have probably watched them more than the regulars because I know what they can offer me."