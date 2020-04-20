Four Irish League sides to miss out as sports clubs benefit from £25k government grant

Four Irish League clubs could miss out on a £25,000 cash injection while other sporting sides benefit.

Applications were opened on Monday for a government grant scheme, run by the Department of Economy and set up to offer financial relief to businesses in the retail, hospitality, tourism and leisure sectors.

The scheme could award £25,000 grants to local football and GAA clubs as well as Ulster Rugby, whose chief executive Jonny Petrie tweeted thanks to the Northern Ireland Minister for the Department of Economy Diane Dodds.

However, in order to be eligible, businesses must have a rateable value of between £15,001 and £51,000 and it is that criterion that could see four Irish League sides miss out on the funding while the other eight hope to secure the grant.

Linfield, Ballymena United and Institute, due to the ownership of their respective stadiums, may have no grounds to apply, while it appears Carrick Rangers fall just outside the bracket.

Linfield owned Windsor Park for generations but they now rent the national stadium from the Irish FA and Ballymena United and Institute are tenants of their respective local councils.

The scheme is not just for football clubs in the Premiership, as it is believed three clubs in the Championship and another three in the Premier Intermediate League could also be in line to access the funds.

Earlier this month it was feared football clubs in Northern Ireland were going to miss out on the cash boost from government, however, in recent days there have been positive soundings coming from the Northern Ireland Executive.

Scottish clubs have already applied and received their money through the same scheme.

Northern Ireland clubs, once they apply and have their application validated, are expected to receive their funds in a matter of days.

Clubs, who featured in last season's Premiership, have already pocketed £20,000 in the form of UEFA's solidarity payment, which was topped up by an advance from NIFL's end-of-season prize money.