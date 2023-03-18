Four-star Glentoran eye second place Premiership finish after rivals stumble

Glentoran's Luke McCullough is congratulated after getting on the scoresheet

Glentoran delivered on a day when rivals faltered, while Carrick Rangers ‘capitulated’, according to manager Stuart King.

Niall McGinn stirred the visitors 4-0 win to life after a pedestrian first half, opening the scoring on 49 minutes.

The international winner doubled his tally on 65 minutes, with Luke McCullough and Terry Devlin sealing a comfortable victory at the Loughview Leisure Arena.

Carrick unsettled Glentoran in a dogged first period and forced smart saves out of Aaron McCarey in either half.

But when the Glens got chances in front of goal, they punished their hosts ruthlessly to close the gap on Cliftonville in third.

On a day of surprises, the Reds and Coleraine were beaten, while Crusaders were held to a draw by Portadown.

Glentoran trail Cliftonville by three points and Linfield by four — and boss Rodney McAree believes second place is an achievable goal.

“We have Portadown next and we need to get three points from that game first and foremost, and then we go into the split,” he said.

“If we can beat Portadown and we’re four points behind second place, why not? There’s no reason why we can’t.

“We spoke about everyone else’s fixtures and I didn’t see any of them dropping points to be honest.

“What we said was, ‘make sure we’re not the team that stumbles’. We don’t want to stumble at all and we certainly didn’t want to stumble first.

“I thought in the first-half we were too predictable, too slow, allowed Carrick to get back in and set up. We weren’t direct enough.

“It wasn’t a day for pretty football, it was about being effective and I thought we did that in the second-half.

“I didn’t think it would be 4-0 at half-time, I’m just very happy to get the three points.”

McGinn’s first goal came courtesy of a wonderful reverse pass from Conor McMenamin to burst into the box and fire into the top corner from eight yards.

A Jay Donnelly square ball on 65 minutes found the Tyrone man in acres of space down the left channel and he finished with a low drive.

McCullough put the result beyond doubt on 79 minutes when he converted a Joe Crowe free-kick from six yards, then Devlin finished Carrick off with a neat turn and strike inside the box two minutes from time.

Home boss Stuart King was frustrated by his team’s second-half display, but believes the first-half performance is something to build on.

“The players know I’m angry,” he said. “I’m pee’d off about that second-half, but the gulf between the two teams is huge.

“First-half I thought we were on it, second-half we weren’t.

“I thought when they scored the first goal we capitulated and I thought we were too easy to play against.

“We weren’t aggressive, we weren’t winning enough second balls and they were clinical. They had four shots and scored four goals.

“We had two or three shots and didn’t score any. That’s the difference.

“That’s what happens when you have three or four internationals playing against you.

“I genuinely believe we were the better team in the first-half, we got about them and caused problems.

“We were very competitive in the first 45 minutes, my job now is to try to get it to 90-95 minutes.”

CARRICK: Ross Glendinning 6, Forsythe 7, Surgenor 6(Reece Glendinning, 54 mins,6), Ervin 7, Cushley 6 (Buchanan-Rolleston, 70 mins, 6), Mitchell 6, McGuckin 6, Gawne 5 (Anderson, 70 mins, 6), Cherry 7(Kalla, 80 mins,6), Maciulaitis 6 (McLaughlin, 70 mins, 5) Tilney 7. Unused subs:Hogg, Dupree.

Glentoran: McCarey 7, Kane 7, McCullough 7, Burns 7, McCartan 6 (J Donnelly, 46 mins, 6), Marshall 7 (Wightman, 78 mins, 6), Singleton 7, Devlin 7, Purkis 6 (Junior, 82 mins, 6), McMenamin 6 (Crowe, 70 mins, 7), McGinn 7 (R Donnelly, 77 mins, 6). Unused subs:Webber, Murphy.

Referee:Raymond Crangle (Belfast) 8