Francis McCaffrey: I'm fighting fit and ready to help Warrenpoint's Premiership campaign

Francis McCaffrey has not played a competitive game of football since the first day of the 2019/20 season - no wonder Warrenpoint Town's inspirational skipper is keen for the new campaign to get going.

And the midfielder feels the Milltown men are in a good place ahead of next week's big kick-off.

Without his calming influence and ability on the ball in the middle of the park, Town struggled in the aftermath of the ankle injury McCaffrey sustained in August 2019.

He returned to the fold in March before Covid-19 brought football to a shuddering halt.

"I can't wait to play in a competitive game again," he says.

"To be honest, when the League stopped last season in March it was actually a blessing because I was rushing to get back to help the team and my ankle wasn't right.

"I was on the bench against Dungannon and was due to play the week after but I was trying to force it.

"Then the break came and in pre-season for this season I have been feeling brilliant. My ankle is good and I feel good within myself."

With the transfer work manager Barry Gray has done, McCaffrey is optimistic about what lies ahead and is relishing once again playing alongside his good buddy Danny Wallace, who took over the captain's role in his absence.

McCaffrey adds: "Danny is unbelievable. We are close, and he gets on my nerves at times with some of the things he does because he likes a good clearance, but he's a no-nonsense defender and so important to us.

"He can really kick on with us and become an even better player. I just hope he passes to me a few times this season!

"Overall, I think this is the strongest squad in my time at Warrenpoint in terms of the quality and experience Barry has brought in. You need experience in this League because it is not all about playing football. Other stuff goes into it and going into this season, we are stronger all round."