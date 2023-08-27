Friends of Coleraine seeking more details ahead of vital meeting on £2m takeover

The Friends of Coleraine will meet to discuss the proposed £2m takeover

Friends of Coleraine members will ask for ‘more meat on the bone’ at their AGM on Tuesday night regarding the proposed buyout of the Showgrounds club.

Many are unhappy about the lack of detail presented on behalf of businessmen Ronald McGregor-Smith and Patrick Mitchell, who want to buy the Bannsiders.

Earlier this month, Sunday Life Sport exclusively revealed that their plan is to invest £2m into the club over a period of five years, allowing Coleraine to go full-time.

The pair were born in the town but now live in London and have been backed to take over the club by the board at Ballycastle Road.

The aim is to be able to compete with full-time clubs Larne, Linfield and Glentoran, with Kenny Bruce’s success at Inver Park the model.

Coleraine’s board feel that, if new investment is not found, the club will be left behind and manager Oran Kearney recently voiced his frustration at rising wage requests in the transfer market.

However, sceptics have pointed to the fact that Bruce has put £5m into Larne in six years and fear £2m may not be enough to achieve all objectives.

They also want to know if the new investment, if accepted, will affect bids for funding, including from the Sub-Regional Stadia tranche. And they have concerns that little detail has been presented to date and want guarantees that the club’s long-term future will not be risked.

The Friends of Coleraine came to the club’s help when it very nearly went under in 2006 and remain the guardians of the Bannsiders.

The future of the club rests on Tuesday night’s meeting in the Academy Suite and, last week, Chairman Colin McKendry described the vote as ‘the biggest decision in the club’s history’.

He added: “People have a right to ask questions, to scrutinise and be concerned about their own football club.”

One insider, meanwhile, told Sunday Life: “It may well be a good deal and the best thing for Coleraine.

“The problem and the concern is we just don’t know as we haven’t seen enough details about the bid.

“The proposals could be put on an A4 sheet of paper and we need more meat on the bone if we are to accept the proposal.

“Anytime someone asks for more details, they are told it’s pretty much what was in the Sunday Life.

“But there are legitimate questions to be answered.

“Are shares going to be issued? Will £2m over five years be enough? Will more money be required down the line and where will it come from?

“And will the investment affect grant funding bids? It shouldn’t but we just don’t know.

“There is a general acceptance that the club needs new investment but, equally, we need to know exactly what is on the table before we decide.”