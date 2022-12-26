From historic Euro 2022 Finals appearance to friendly victory over Italy, it has been a year to remember for the Northern Ireland women

Two weeks in the summer sun making memories that will last a lifetime. Those words could reflect the experience of many and cover any year.

For 23 players from Northern Ireland, however, their fortnight by the sea in 2022 was a unique and exciting adventure that few, if any, would have dreamed possible just a few years before.

Unique in being the first time that Northern Ireland’s women were playing in a major tournament at the Women’s Euro 2022 Finals and also unique in it being the year that the female players took the headlines away from their male counterparts and gave the country’s football fans moments to enjoy while the men struggled.

Northern Ireland's Sarah McFadden scores the winner against Italy

As men, women and children dressed in green arrived in Southampton and filled the air with the kind of atmosphere that only the Green and White Army can produce, it was new heroes that they were adoring.

McGuinness instead of Magennis, the captain wearing the No.8 shirt being Marissa Callaghan not Steven Davis and the Larne-born defender scoring in a European Championships going by the name of Julie Nelson rather than Gareth McAuley.

That goal, although coming in a 4-1 defeat to Norway, was celebrated like a match-winning strike. Nelson was heralded like a hero and the beaming smile on her face as she faced the media after the game belied the result.

It was that kind of event. Yes, the players and manager Kenny Shiels were there to win and hungry to progress, seeing the second game against Austria as one they could win and take Quarter-Final hopes to the last group game, when they would play England, but results were never going to dictate the level of enjoyment.

Even the Austrians winning 2-0 and rendering that meeting with the English Lionesses a dead-rubber had no impact. Indeed, the party was only really getting going when England came to town and before, during — and even more so after — it was the Northern Ireland fans who could be heard above the rest.

Defeated, but not deflated.

When the players sang and danced with those supporters even after a 5-0 defeat it was a coming together in celebration of their entire journey over three years, not an acceptance of failure. The players deserved their moment.

The shop window of the tournament also helped propel Jackie Burns, Lauren Wade (both Reading) and Demi Vance (Leicester) to the Women’s Super League.

A first major Finals, and being the smallest and lowest-ranked nation there, wasn’t all that was unique about 2022.

The two weeks on England’s south coast was the culmination of six months of preparation in a full-time programme for those based at home and not in professional set-ups, the likes of which has never been seen before in international football.

World Cup qualifiers were intertwined with the build-up to the Euros and with Play-Off hopes still high, the full-time training and encouraging performances in February during a sunshine break to Spain — a win against the Faroe Islands (3-1), a draw with Switzerland (2-2) and a narrow 1-0 defeat to Romania — gave further rise to those hopes.

Losing 3-1 in Austria to three goals conceded in a nine-minute burst crushed those hopes, but there was still a sell-out crowd at Windsor when England came to Belfast a few days later for the only home competitive match of the year.

A record 15,000 for a women’s international got a taste of what was to follow in the summer — as did the team as England ran out 5-0 winners, just as they would in Southampton.

It was also the night when manager Shiels landed himself in controversy, suggesting that emotion played a part in his team conceding goals in quick succession because, as he said, women are more emotional.

Northern Ireland women's boss Kenny Shiels caused controversy but was backed by his players

The inevitable pile on followed from those with an opinion on everything. Few took the time to even try to understand the point that he was trying to get across — albeit in a muddled way — before jumping in with both feet without ever having seen the team kick a ball.

The people who mattered, the players, fully understood and as expected the furore had blown over soon after they backed their manager — mainly because what he was talking about had been discussed in more than one team meeting.

During 2022, in every game in which they conceded more than twice another goal was conceded within no more than eight minutes of a previous one going in.

That wasn’t so much of a problem as the year finished on a high with wins over Luxembourg (2-1) and Latvia (3-1) to conclude the World Cup campaign and it wasn’t an issue at all when it culminated in last month’s friendly victory over Italy, Sarah McFadden netting a memorable winner.

That result straddled two eras; a win to cap a year like no other and for the players, the hope that it is the start of an exciting new chapter that means 2022 ultimately doesn’t stand as unique.