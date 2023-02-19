GAA Congress backs new disciplinary rules, as change to Minor age rejected

GAA Director General Tom Ryan talked about integration of the GAA, the LGFA and the Camogie Association at Congress — © ©INPHO/Tom Maher

The vast majority of a proposed raft of new disciplinary measures were given the green light at yesterday’s GAA Annual Congress.

This coupled with the decisions to retain the inter-county Minor age level at Under-17 and to ban Under-20 players participating at that level if they have played at Senior Championship level comprised some of the significant steps taken by Congress.

In embracing the lengthy list of new disciplinary measures, Congress is viewed to have taken a step towards eradicating as much as possible assaults on referees, players and spectators.

Last year saw some particularly disturbing events take place during matches — some at under-age level — which tarnished the image of the island’s biggest sporting body.

Earlier this year, Munster Council Chief Executive Kieran Leddy hit out at what he felt was the particularly high number of teams and players who escaped serving proposed suspensions on technicalities and his call for stringent action was answered yesterday.

Put together by the three main disciplinary bodies — the Central Competitions Control Committee, the Central Hearings Committee and Central Appeals Committee (CAC) — largely on foot of disciplinary flashpoints, anomalies and procedural issues last year, 16 of the 19 recommendations in the motion were endorsed by delegates.

However, when it came to the motions from Tyrone, Kerry and Longford proposing a formal return to the Minor age group age limit being restored to Under-18, only one third of the delegates voted in favour of the move. The motion was rejected largely on the basis that it would increase the pressures on elite players in their 18th year who would again be eligible for inter-county Minor teams and their club’s adult teams too, in addition to second level activity.

Armagh delegate Paul Duggan told delegates that the Association is “duty bound to try and limit the number of teams that a talented 18-year-old is available for,” adding that Congress would be doing a “great disservice to the welfare of our young players,” if the motion for change was carried.

Former President of Ireland Dr Mary McAleese outlined her vision for an integrated Gaelic Games Association. She is independent Chairperson of the steering group on integration for the GAA, the LGFA and the Camogie Association, and spoke to delegates via a video message.

The proposed integration of the three bodies under the GAA banner is a hot topic of discussion.

Dr McAleese made it clear that the integration will take place and encouraged anyone with a vested interest to engage with the steering group.

“All three organisations have emphatically decided that their future lies in one integrated organisation based on equality,” said McAleese.

Director General Tom Ryan, discussing his annual report, also touched on the theme of integration.

“I feel strongly about this, it has to happen, it will happen, but we will be judged fairly harshly if we don’t deliver that in the time available,” Ryan told delegates.

“It’s a complicated issue, a sensitive issue and potentially damaging for all three organisations if we get it wrong.”

But, he maintained, all three organisations had to be “afforded the time and space to do it in the right way”.

And GAA President Larry McCarthy, in his address to Congress, made reference to what he described as the success of the split-season which was unfurled for the first time last year.

“After one year I believe that the recalibration of the playing season has been a huge success,” said the Cork native. “Club players now have certainty of fixture, are playing games generally in good weather and on good grounds and are enjoying their games more than ever.”