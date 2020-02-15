GAA legend Oisin McConville on gambling addiction: I'd go to a different bookies every day

I thought of ending my life, says sporting star

GAA legend Oisin McConville has opened up about the depths of his gambling addiction and the death of his brother in a new TV show.

The Armagh star (44) recalls how his sister ended up managing his money after being decimated by his gambling addiction.

His problems started at the age of 14 with an each way bet on that year's Grand National, but would eventually drive him to the brink of financial ruin.

"For me it was instant attraction, two weeks later I got lost in it and I found myself loving everything about it... I loved it, then I hated it," he tells presenter Eamonn Mallie.

"I tried to keep my gambling hidden all the time, I would go to a different bookies everyday, if I saw the same person in a bookies I would back out.

"A bookmaker, at 17 years of age, told me to go easy on the gambling, my answer to that was not to go back to that bookies."

In the programme, which airs on UTV this Tuesday, Oisin also reveals he ended up stealing from his family to fund the habit.

Later in life he would use all the money made by the pub he ran for wagers, just paying the staff but dodging suppliers and the rent.

"When I was gambling nothing else mattered, not family, not life, not football. Nothing," he says.

Oisin - who won an all-Ireland title with Armagh and six all-Ireland club titles with Crossmaglen Rangers - says that the biggest ever bet he placed was the second to last one of £20,000.

Oisin McConville of Crossmaglen celebrates after winning the Armagh Senior Football Championship in 2012. Credit: Andrew Paton/Presseye

He had suicidal thoughts not long after.

"I had blown every penny I had and I had to walk eight and a half miles to the airport... during that walk I promised myself I wouldn't get to the airport," he says.

"This would be the last time I would hurt myself and the others around me, every large vehicle that came past I promised myself I was going to throw myself in front of it."

But after a 13-week-long spell in a treatment centre he kicked the habit and turned the problem around, becoming a counsellor helping others with the same issue.

"It's pretty rewarding, I suppose addiction in general has a lot of negative connotations, I completely understand that, but there are a lot of people out there trying to get well," he says.

"Just to be part of that is nice to be part of that, to have that influence."

When asked about the playing of national anthems at sporting events, Oisin also puts a question to those who would see Amhran na bhFiann or God Save the Queen ditched.

"Why can't those things co-exist? That's something I still find hard to understand," he says.

On the death of his brother Thomas, the footballer, who is also a Sunday Life GAA columnist, says: "I didn't even know him, he was drowned at the Gaeltacht... I didn't know him but I knew about him," explains Oisin.

Oisin McConville during the Ulster Senior Football Championship Final in 2008. Credit: INPHO/Cathal Noonan

Thomas McConville died in the accident in Donegal in 1976.

"I knew the affect of losing a child and my mum was aware that this could happen to other people, including British soldiers, or people who were involved in the IRA, or civilians or whatever," he says.

He also credits football with saving his life and stopping him going down the route of so many young men in south Armagh who joined the IRA at the time.

"I was never asked to join the IRA, I was never asked to join the Troubles and I think part of that was because the Troubles was something that scared me," he explains.

"At a very early age I threw myself into football and when I threw myself into football it felt as if I was isolated or insulated even from what was going on outside of that.

"It was still there, it was still a part of my life, part of my community, but it was never something I could see myself getting involved in."

■ Eamonn Mallie - Face to Face with Oisin McConville is on UTV on Tuesday at 10.45pm.