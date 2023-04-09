GAA officials must get better and need help to do so, says Peter Canavan

Tyrone triple All-Ireland winner Peter Canavan has highlighted what he feels is the lack of cohesion on the part of some of the officials who are controlling important inter-county games.

Canavan admits that he was less than impressed by what he saw as an absence of effective communication between Wicklow referee Anthony Nolan and his linesmen in particular during last Sunday’s Allianz Football League Division Three Final between Cavan and Fermanagh at Croke Park.

As Cavan and Fermanagh players battled for supremacy, Canavan took the view that the officials were not quite on top of their game.

“A few things surprised me about the positioning of the officials. One of the linesmen was in on the pitch virtually marking a Cavan half-forward in the second half,” explains Canavan.

“I know a directive was issued a few years ago to ensure players remained outside the ‘45’ in certain situations but to be honest in this particular instance I don’t think the other officials did the referee any favours.

“In one example a linesman was in on the pitch and I couldn’t figure out just why he needed to be there. In fact, his vision was blocked by a player and as a result a wrong call was made. We all saw how upset the Cavan officials including manager Mickey Graham and his assistant Ryan McMenamin were.”

And Canavan has issued what he believes is a timely plea for referees to be given more of a helping hand now the Championship season is under way.

“There is no doubt that in the Championship referees are going to need all the support they can get,” insists Canavan. “There was a wrong call made in the Mayo v Galway Division One Final last Sunday but Hawkeye retrieved the situation and no serious damage was done. But you don’t want this too often.

“Referees, linesmen and umpires have a tough job to do so hopefully going forward they will be given the assistance and the support they need.

“Should this prove to be the case, supporters will derive greater enjoyment from games although the ultimate enjoyment is achieved when your team comes out on top.”