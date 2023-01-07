Galbally’s goals the difference in All-Ireland Club Intermediate Championship Semi-Final victory over Dunmore MacHales

Gaelic football

Tyrone and Ulster champions Galbally’s ability to get goals ultimately proved to be the difference at St Loman’s GAA Grounds in Mullingar yesterday afternoon as they qualified for the All-Ireland Club Intermediate Final at the expense of Galway’s Dunmore MacHales 4-4 to 1-9.

Wing half forward Ronan Nugent bagged three goals in a man of the match display with crucially all three of his strikes coming in the opening half when the Tyrone men were playing against the wind.

Accurate free taker Padraig Costello opened the scoring for Dunmore but in the third minute Nugent grabbed his first major when he calmly first timed the ball to the back of the net. The Connacht champions responded however with a goal from Damien Redington and points from Dylan Brady and Shane McGrath to lead 1-3 to 1-0.

The rest of the half though belonged to Galbally and Nugent in particular as he powered through twice to send two rockets to the roof of the net and when Liam Rafferty tagged on a point Galbally led 3-1 to 1-5 at the interval.

The second half saw Dunmore play better against the elements. The free taking of Costello helped the Galway men narrow the gap and while Daniel Kerr had a point for Galbally it was Dunmore who now had the momentum.

Thomas Gleeson pointed before a brace of frees from Costello had Dunmore 1-9 to 3-2 in front by the 57th minute. Galbally didn’t panic and in the next attack the superb Cormac Donnelly picked out Kerr for a crucial goal and Nugent and Conor Donaghy added points to make sure.